Thailand awaits UNESCO decision on Nakhon Si Thammarat temple

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 4:31 PM
123 2 minutes read
Thailand awaits UNESCO decision on Nakhon Si Thammarat temple | Thaiger
Photo by Tanuza via Getty Images

Thailand is optimistic that Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat will be added to the UNESCO World Heritage list following consideration next month.

Deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office Lalida Persvivatana said yesterday, June 22, that the government under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul continues to prioritise the conservation, restoration and promotion of Thailand’s cultural and natural heritage.

Lalida said these efforts are intended to strengthen national pride while supporting Thailand’s soft power strategy and promoting high-quality tourism on the global stage.

As part of this effort, Thailand submitted Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan for consideration as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Nakhon Si Thammarat temple
Photo via Wat Phra Mahathat

According to Lalida, the nomination has received a positive response from the advisory body to the World Heritage Committee.

The advisory body recognised the temple’s outstanding cultural significance as a site reflecting religious diversity, faith and spiritual traditions spanning more than 1,500 years.

The temple is also regarded as an important centre for the spread of religion, art and cultural influence across Southeast Asia.

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Lalida said the progress reflects more than a decade of collaboration among multiple government agencies. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, along with relevant departments, has spent over 10 years carrying out research, conservation work and site management to meet international standards.

Wat Phra Mahathat Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo by pattarawutk via Getty Images

The nomination of Wat Phra Mahathat will be reviewed during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled to take place in Busan, South Korea, from July 19 to 29. The review of cultural heritage nominations is expected to take place between July 24 and 26.

If approved, Wat Phra Mahathat would become the ninth UNESCO World Heritage Site in Thailand. It would also become Thailand’s sixth cultural World Heritage Site and the first cultural World Heritage Site in southern Thailand.

Officials said the designation would represent a major milestone for Thailand while also boosting tourism potential in Nakhon Si Thammarat and the wider southern region.

Thailand waits UNESCO approval on new heritage site
Photo via Wat Phra Mahathat

The listing is expected to create economic opportunities for local communities, increase tourism revenue and support long-term heritage conservation.

Thailand currently has eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The country’s cultural World Heritage Sites include Sukhothai, Si Satchanalai and Kamphaeng Phet Historical Parks, Ayutthaya Historical Park, Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, Si Thep Ancient City and Phu Phra Bat Historical Park.

Thailand’s natural World Heritage Sites include Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex and Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 4:31 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.