Thailand awaits UNESCO decision on Nakhon Si Thammarat temple

Thailand is optimistic that Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat will be added to the UNESCO World Heritage list following consideration next month.

Deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office Lalida Persvivatana said yesterday, June 22, that the government under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul continues to prioritise the conservation, restoration and promotion of Thailand’s cultural and natural heritage.

Lalida said these efforts are intended to strengthen national pride while supporting Thailand’s soft power strategy and promoting high-quality tourism on the global stage.

As part of this effort, Thailand submitted Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan for consideration as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to Lalida, the nomination has received a positive response from the advisory body to the World Heritage Committee.

The advisory body recognised the temple’s outstanding cultural significance as a site reflecting religious diversity, faith and spiritual traditions spanning more than 1,500 years.

The temple is also regarded as an important centre for the spread of religion, art and cultural influence across Southeast Asia.

Lalida said the progress reflects more than a decade of collaboration among multiple government agencies. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, along with relevant departments, has spent over 10 years carrying out research, conservation work and site management to meet international standards.

The nomination of Wat Phra Mahathat will be reviewed during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled to take place in Busan, South Korea, from July 19 to 29. The review of cultural heritage nominations is expected to take place between July 24 and 26.

If approved, Wat Phra Mahathat would become the ninth UNESCO World Heritage Site in Thailand. It would also become Thailand’s sixth cultural World Heritage Site and the first cultural World Heritage Site in southern Thailand.

Officials said the designation would represent a major milestone for Thailand while also boosting tourism potential in Nakhon Si Thammarat and the wider southern region.

The listing is expected to create economic opportunities for local communities, increase tourism revenue and support long-term heritage conservation.

Thailand currently has eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The country’s cultural World Heritage Sites include Sukhothai, Si Satchanalai and Kamphaeng Phet Historical Parks, Ayutthaya Historical Park, Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, Si Thep Ancient City and Phu Phra Bat Historical Park.

Thailand’s natural World Heritage Sites include Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex and Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex.