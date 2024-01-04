Wat Phra Dhammakaya denies association with Yore sect amid misleading media reports

Photo courtesy of สำนักสื่อสารองค์กร วัดพระธรรมกาย (Facebook)

Wat Phra Dhammakaya, a revered Thai temple, has officially announced its lack of association with the Yore sect, in response to misleading information presented by certain online media outlets today.

The temple emphasised its position as a devout Buddhist institution under the Thai Sangha, adhering to the principles of Dhamma and Vinaya discipline.

The temple’s clarification came after a news article falsely linked the Yore sect to Wat Phra Dhammakaya. This misleading report originated from an interview with a husband who disclosed his wife’s devotion to the religious sect.

Wat Phra Dhammakaya firmly denied any involvement with the beliefs or practices of this group, reported Khaosod.

The temple, governed by the Mahathera Association, stressed that the dissemination of false news might constitute a breach of the law.

Wat Phra Dhammakaya called upon the public to be aware of this fact and urged for the correct information to be propagated.

In light of the misleading media reports, Wat Phra Dhammakaya reiterated its clear stance, stating unequivocally that it has “no connection whatsoever with the Yore sect.”

The temple remains committed to its role as a Buddhist institution under the Thai Sangha, adhering strictly to the Dhamma and Vinaya discipline.

New Year’s Eve chanting ceremony at Ayutthaya’s Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple. On December 31, Buddhist devotees convened at the significant Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya for the annual New Year’s Eve chanting ceremony.

Throughout the evening, a gathering was organised that culminated with the recitation of Buddhist mantras to usher in the new year.

Meditation and listening to Dhamma preaching were both topics covered in the programme.

The attendees, dressed in white, came as families and young individuals. The temple arranged the chanting ceremony around the historic Chai Mongkhon Pagoda, constructed after King Naresuan’s victorious battle and named for the auspicious victory it represents.