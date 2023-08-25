VJ airline passenger criticises air hostess over luggage assistance refusal

Image by Surachet Shotivaranon from surachetsh's Images

An incident occurred yesterday when a woman took to social media to criticise an air hostess for refusing to assist her with her luggage. The woman, who was on a VJ airline flight, lamented the poor service and asked why air hostesses existed if they were not willing to provide assistance beyond selling food and beverages. Her suitcase weighed seven kilograms, and the woman, who only weighed 43 kilograms, struggled to lift it. She claimed the air hostess told her to lift it herself and questioned why she hadn’t opted for the luggage service if she was unable to carry it.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of comments. Some users defended the air hostess, explaining that their primary responsibility is the safety of passengers, not luggage handling. They clarified that air hostesses might assist in certain cases, such as when travelling with small children, elderly or disabled passengers, or those recovering from surgery. However, healthy and capable passengers should take care of their luggage.

The woman later explained further in a comment, “I will explain later. I posted this because I asked the air hostess for help, and she told me to do it myself. I understood the rules, and I was about to lift my suitcase, but it was difficult. My friend complained about the lack of service spirit.” She added, “Then another female air hostess came and rudely asked, ‘If it’s heavy, why didn’t you check it in?’ I felt upset by her tone. I understand the rules of boarding a plane, which require carrying your own luggage. But I posted my experience because I felt bad about the air hostess’s tone.”

Her post was subsequently deleted and her Facebook profile was made private, leaving only her cover photo visible, reports Khao Sod Online.

