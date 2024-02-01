Visa applications in Thailand surge, overtaking pre-Covid figures

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Visa application volumes from Thailand, after a turbulent spell, are on the brink of eclipsing pre-pandemic levels, signalling a remarkable recovery in global travel confidence. A 35% increase in applications last year compared to 2022 promises a boost to international tourism.

Kaushik Ghosh, Head of Australasia at VFS Global attested that the rise in visa applications from Thailand last year indicates that travellers’ confidence has been restored, and people are ready to explore their favourite global destinations again.

The flourishing demand for personalised services serves as a catalyst for Thailand’s surge in visa applications. VFS Global’s Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD) service steals the show, experiencing a surging rise with over a five-fold increase in bookings compared to 2019.

Ghosh urged applicants planning to travel overseas from Thailand to apply for their visas in advance to avoid the last-minute rush.

Premium services

Premium services such as Mobile Visa Application Centre (MVAC), Premium Lounge, and Prime Time are becoming the new normal. VFS Global’s MVAC, offering enhanced convenience and security, caters specifically to UK visa applicants at strategic Thai locations, reported The Nation.

“We continue to see a healthy adoption of contactless and personalised services. We foresee higher demand for such premium services prioritising safe travel this year as well.”

Covering 23 sovereign governments, VFS Global plays a pivotal role in the visa application process for Thailand. With an impressive clientele including Australia, Canada, Germany, India, and the UK, VFS Global ensures a seamless front-end administrative experience.

Applicants are advised to apply well in advance due to limited appointment slots and heightened demand. Beware of fraudulent entities using VFS Global’s name, as the official website does not charge any fees for appointment booking.

Value-added services

Visa At Your Doorstep: Biometrics and applications are done at your chosen location.

Mobile Visa Application Centre: Flexibility, security, and an expanded network reach.

Premium Lounge: Personalised assistance in a relaxed lounge environment.

Prime Time: Apply beyond working hours and even on weekends.

Form-filling Assistance: Expert guidance for completing visa applications.

Courier Service: Quick, safe, and convenient delivery of passports and documents.

Travel Medical Insurance: Mandatory coverage, including Covid-19, from global insurers.

SMS Alerts: Stay informed about your visa application’s progress.