Heartwarming video of Thai father selling gold necklace for child’s milk goes viral

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A viral video on social media has captured the hearts of netizens as it shows a Thai father attempting to sell a gold necklace to buy milk for his child. The video was shared on a popular Facebook page, which revealed the CCTV footage of the incident occurring at a gold shop.

In the video, the customer is seen bringing in a 0.08-gram gold necklace to sell, hoping to use the money to purchase milk for his child. However, the amount he would receive from selling the gold necklace was significantly less than expected. The gold shop owner, understanding the customer’s plight, decided to give extra money to assist him. The customer graciously thanked the shop owner multiple times for his generosity.

During the interaction, the shop owner, Off, explained that the customer initially needed to remove the colour inside the gold necklace to find its true weight. He initially believed that the necklace weighed 0.1 grams, but after testing it, the weight was found to be only 0.08 grams. The shop owner offered to purchase the necklace for 100 baht.

The customer was surprised at the low price, having paid approximately 1,000 baht for the gold necklace online. He asked to speak to his partner before deciding whether to sell it or not, and the shop owner agreed to wait. The owner understood that when buying the necklace, the customer likely paid a higher price, whereas selling it would only obtain a lower price.

Around an hour later, the customer returned and asked if the shop owner would be willing to offer 200 baht for the gold necklace, as he needed the money to buy milk from a nearby mother and child shop. The owner agreed to buy the necklace for 100 baht and gifted an additional 100 baht towards the cost of the milk. Once again, the customer expressed his gratitude before leaving to buy the milk.

The heartwarming video attracted numerous comments, with many people praising the gold shop owner for his kindness and understanding towards the customer’s situation. Others sympathised with the customer, acknowledging that he must have been in a truly difficult position to resort to selling the necklace.