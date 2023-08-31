Viral TikTok snake sparks lottery number speculation ahead of September draw

Photo courtesy of sengdymanithep (Tiktok)

A TikTok video of a snake curled up in a strange position has gone viral. This brought lottery enthusiasts to gather online, with over 2 million views. The video, posted by user sengdymanithep, shows the snake refusing to move, even when the person filming tries to shoo it away.

The snake’s curled-up position bears a striking resemblance to several numbers, according to some viewers. With the upcoming Thai lottery draw tomorrow, Friday, September 1, lottery enthusiasts have been quick to offer their own interpretations of the snake’s position.

In anticipation of the upcoming lottery draw, here are a few lottery-related news articles.

Villagers gathered to try their luck with a unique eel-like fish discovered by a 53 year old Mukdahan province resident. The fish, with its yellowish-white body and striking black eyes, has brought remarkable fortune to its owner, resulting in four consecutive lottery wins.

The fish, which measured about 75 centimetres and was distinguished by its translucent white body and black eyes, was displayed in a bamboo cage for the community to admire and possibly benefit from.

Somchai, who discovered the fish two months ago while night fishing in a nearby stream, said he kept it after mistaking it for a snake, convinced that its rarity would bring him good fortune. His neighbours and wife arranged incense and candles to seek good forby with this belief. To read more click HERE.

A pregnant woman unexpectedly gave birth while being transported to a Rayong hospital sparked interest from lottery buffs.

Local villagers were preparing to use an ambulance’s registration number for the lottery. The 31 year old Wanida was experiencing severe abdominal pain when the incident occurred.

The Pluak Daeng rescue team arrived quickly and transported her in their ambulance. However, Wanida’s pain worsened en route, forcing a stop. She gave birth to a healthy baby girl in about ten minutes with the help of 46 years old rescue worker Samrit Phutthaso. The unexpected birth created quite a commotion in the community. To read more click HERE.

