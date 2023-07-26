Viral tail: Stray dog steals Thai hearts at Hua Hin Railway Station

A video of a stray dog wandering around Hua Hin Railway Station in the Hua Hin district in the southern province of Prachaup Kiri Khan went viral and stole the hearts of Thai netizens after Hua Hin Railway Police shared the story on social media.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced three weeks prior to the viral video that the Railway Police Division would be dissolved by September, in accordance with the Royal Thai Police (RTP) Act.

Consequently, there will be no security officers to attend to passenger safety during train journeys. Nevertheless, the SRT ensured it will be actively working with the RTP to implement measures ensuring passenger security despite the upcoming changes.

After the dissolution was made official, Railway Police officers were instructed to move their personal belongings out of the office. This meant a new home was needed for the stray dog named Long whom they adopted. Fortunately, the story does have a happy ending as Long was adopted by one of the officers.

On July 22, Hua Hin Railway Police Facebook page shared pictures of Long getting on a train with one of the station’s officers in the southern province of Satun. The caption said…

“Keep this as a good memory. Long, the dog of Hua Hin Railway Station. The division will be dissolved before October. No one can take care of Long here, but a member of our team took him back to his new home in Satun. He went to Satun on the train. Many police officers came to say goodbye. He looked sad, and we could feel that he did not want to leave. Everyone almost cried. Have a safe trip, Long!”

From the pictures attached to the post, Long sports light brown hair with patches of black hair on his head.

The page also shared Long’s story. The dog wandered onto the Hua Hin Railway Police ground when he was a puppy. His name, Long, means lost in Thai. It is a popular name for almost every stray dog.

The post went viral on Thai social media offering a heartwarming feeling to the readers. It garnered over 8,200 reactions, 500 comments, and 1,200 shares.

The police later updated in the comments that Long arrived at his new home and was adjusting very well to his fresh surroundings. His new home offered him ample space to roam freely, and he was even treated to a delicious grilled chicken on his first day in Satun.

Thai netizens flooded the post with messages of gratitude to the police officer who took Long into his care, showing immense kindness and compassion towards the beloved canine. Additionally, many well-wishers sent their heartfelt wishes for Long to enjoy a happy and fulfilling life in his new home.