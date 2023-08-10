Violent pre-Founder’s Day clash leaves three students injured in Bangkok

Photo via Khaosod

A notorious group of students yesterday initiated a pre-Founder’s Day violence spree in a neighbourhood of Bangkok. The attack targeted another group involving explosives, knives and firearms. Reportedly, three individuals were injured, prompting the police to inspect CCTV footage. Initial findings reveal that the rival group too was armed similarly.

Captain Atit Simcharoen, Station Head of Samrong Nua Police Station, received a notification at around 6.30pm yesterday about students engaging in a pre-Founder’s Day brutal clash resulting in injuries. The incident occurred within Sukhumvit Soi 70, located in the northern Samrong district of Samut Prakan province.

When authorities and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation arrived at the scene, they found three male casualties. Twenty-three-year-old Anant suffered from explosive shrapnel wounds and multiple knife slashes all over his body, whereas the other two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, sustained minor injuries.

One of the injured recalled that he witnessed more than ten motorcycle-borne teenagers from a local technology college entering the alley

“I’d just come to pick up my brother from school. Seeing them, we chased them until they began launching explosives at us. Some couldn’t escape in time and were slashed and bruised by the blasts.”

Alarmed locals suggest that these students intended to send out a powerful violent message to mark the eve of their Founder’s Day celebration, distinguished by their banners around Samut Prakan. After analysing the CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses, an official said…

“Before the incident, a group of young students and older teenagers, no less than ten, congregated at the entrance of the alley. Meanwhile, the rival group, students from different institutions, drove past them on their bikes before verbal exchanges erupted and transformed into a full-blown fight with knives, explosives, and firearms.”

Considering the increasing tension, Captain Atit Simcharoen, who manages Samrong Nua Police Station, instructed his investigative team to scour for additional CCTV footage near the incident site and along the escape routes of the perpetrators. The objective is to identify leads and proceed with the case. The provocation behind the pre-Founder’s Day violence is thought to originate from a feud between two institutions.