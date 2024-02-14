Village leader fatally shot in Surat Thani, community mourns

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck a local community in Surat Thani province when a 35 year old village leader was fatally shot in an appalling act of violence. The incident, which occurred shortly after 9pm yesterday, February 13, has left the village in shock and mourning.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Withoon Sukpradit, the investigative officer from Kanjanadit Police Station, the emergency call came in at 10.10pm. The police, accompanied by rescue workers from Kusolsarttha Phet Phanom Wang Foundation, immediately rushed to the scene at Moo 7, Ban Mae Mok, in the Krud sub-district.

Upon arrival, they discovered a distressing scene at the back of the victim’s home, where a long wooden table and chairs were set up for sitting. A pool of blood on the floor marked the spot where the victim, whose name is Pawarit (surname withheld), also known as Phuyaiban Kan, had been shot on the right side of his torso. He was quickly transported to Kanjanadit Hospital and then to Surat Thani Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Initial investigations indicated that before the shooting, Pawarit had returned from a funeral around 9pm and was chatting with his deputy and six others. As he stood to examine some documents, gunshots rang out, sending everyone scrambling for cover. It was then discovered that Pawarit had been shot and was immediately taken to the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, while the father, Narongchai (surname withheld), was at the scene assisting police with their inquiries, he received a phone call informing him of his son’s death. Overcome with grief, the father, who had only one child and depended on him, was inconsolable. He shared with reporters that he was unaware of any conflicts his son may have had and emphasised that his son was an honest and diligent worker.

Follow us on :













Eyewitnesses, including Chatchai (surname withheld), who were present during the incident, recounted their shock and horror. They described how they had been sitting at the pavilion when the village leader returned from the funeral.

While they were discussing and looking over some papers, the assault took place. Another witness, Watchara (surname withheld), noted that the victim had only been serving as the village leader for nine months. He was known for his friendly demeanour and integrity, having recently dealt with a theft case in the community according to the law.