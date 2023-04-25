Vietnamese woman performs ritual for sacred objects in Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ เกาะติดเหตุการณ์ สุพรรณบุรี

A Vietnamese woman who sells sacred items and amulets with a Thai cult leader performed a ritual on some sacred objects in Supha Buri province, much to the chagrin of some Buddhists. The foreign woman revealed that the items were very popular among her customers in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese woman, Thut Tam Che, travelled from Hanoi in Vietnam to join the consecration ceremony performed by the Thai cult leader, Kawin Monmunee, at a temple in Suphan Buri province, and she would bring the sacred objects back to Vietnam for her customers.

The ritual was operated at a temple in the province, but the name of the temple was not disclosed. The objects that were brought to the ritual included dolls, beeswax, perfumes, and children’s statues.

Kawin operated the ritual by placing all of the items in a tray and putting them into the crematory. He just left them there but did not burn them. Then, he started chanting in three languages: Thai, Balinese, and Vietnamese.

Thut Tam Che reported to the media that she believed in the magical power of the sacred items consecrated by Kawin. The items brought success, luck, and wealth to her life, so she started a business importing these sacred items to the Vietnamese people who shared her beliefs.

During the ceremony, Thut Tam Che also recorded a livestream of the rituals to showcase the sacred items and take orders from her customers.

Kawin posted several videos of his rituals on his Facebook account and some videos revealed that his sacred items were exported to Taiwan as well.

Many Thai netizens criticised the temple for allowing Kawin and the Vietnamese woman to perform the ritual, which was not included in Buddhism’s beliefs. They said…

“People donate money to the temple to build up the cremation for the funeral in the Buddist belief, not this nonsense ritual.”

“Nowadays, it is hard to earn money. So, people have to lure each other into paying for superstitious items.”

“Buddhist temples should not allow them to do this ritual.”

In March, a group of 20 Taiwanese tourists and businesspeople visited the Rat Burana Temple in the central province of Ayutthaya to make merit and acquire amulets including Phra Buddha Chinnarat and Brahma images.

Aside from that, they also offered scholarships to 90 novices and gave 14 tonnes of rice to Buddhachinnaraj Buddhist College, psychiatric hospitals in the province, Wang Thong Homeless Protection Centre, and residents who visited the temple on that day.

At the beginning of this month, a Chinese businessman also hired more than 20 sexy girls to dance at a shrine in the central province of Kamphaeng Phet to fulfil a vow he had made. He has reportedly fulfilled his vow at the shrine four times already as his business was continue to succeed.