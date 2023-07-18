Vietnamese man unknowingly serves cat food as beer snacks, tickling netizens

Image courtesy of Sanook

A recent mishap at a Vietnamese home led to a hilarious mix-up of nibbles that went viral on a feline lovers’ forum. The humour-infused story revolves around a man hosting his friends, unknowingly serving them cat food as snacks, which was only spotted by his stunned daughter. The tale has tickled netizens eliciting a surge of laughter and shared experiences across the online community.

The story unfolds as the host invites his friends over for a casual drink session. Wanting to be a good host, he begins to rummage for some accompaniments to the cold beer. Initially concerned about not having prepared any tasty bits, he stumbles across a packet filled with a shrimp and fish aroma, that to him, seemed perfect as a beer companion.

Finding the contents a bit bland, he adds some sauce and squeezes lime over it to enhance the flavour. After being served up as beer snacks, the host and guests diverged in declaring the munchies as delectable.

Amid the relaxed atmosphere with the men enjoying their cold beverages and savoury snacks, the host’s daughter walks in. Upon sighting the snack, she stands flabbergasted, recognising her pet’s food plate in the middle of the social circle – it was indeed cat food, reports Sanook.

The minute this tale was shared on social networking platforms, it gained immediate attention from the online community. Many could not resist laughing at the unfortunate situation stemming from the misinterpretation of products. Still, some netizens shared their own experiences.

“It’s not only your father, my husband also had the same incident. He went to the supermarket to buy snacks, but came back with cat food.”

“Having given it a shot, how’s the taste? Share a review.”

“It looks attractive enough, suitably complementing the beer. You should have stayed quiet, and let your father enjoy his time with his friends.”