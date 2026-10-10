Vietjet Thailand’s Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok route starts Oct 9

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 10, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Vietjet Thailand’s Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok route starts Oct 9
Photo courtesy of Vietjet Air

Vietjet Thailand will launch daily flights between Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur from 9 October 2026, marking the airline’s first route to Malaysia.

The service will run between Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) on a Boeing 737-8. The airline announced the route on 4 June 2026.

Bookings opened on 4 June 2026 with fares from 0 baht, excluding taxes and fees. The promotion ran until 19 June 2026 for travel between 9 October 2026 and 27 March 2027. Tickets were sold on the Vietjet website and the Vietjet Thailand app.

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Flight schedule (local times)

  • VZ680 departs Bangkok at 11am and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 2.10pm
    VZ681 departs Kuala Lumpur at 3.15pm and arrives in Bangkok at 4.30pm

Vietjet Thailand’s chief executive said the airline chose Malaysia because of its growing investment, trade and industrial sectors. He cited the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of 4.7% GDP growth for Malaysia, the third highest in ASEAN.

Malaysians are also a major source of tourists for Thailand. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports said they were the second largest group of foreign visitors, with more than 1 million arrivals in the first four months of 2026.

Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur is one of the busiest routes in Southeast Asia, served by both full-service and budget airlines. The chief executive said Vietjet Thailand’s entry adds more choice in fares, network connections and flight frequency.

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The new route is part of the airline’s fleet and route expansion plan. Vietjet Thailand expects to take delivery of 16 more Boeing 737-8 aircraft in the second and third quarters of 2026. The extra planes will be used to add flights on popular routes and open new short-haul, medium-haul and connecting services under its ‘Enjoy Flying’ slogan.

The chief executive added that the route will support trade, investment and business travel between Thailand and Malaysia, linking Bangkok with Kuala Lumpur, one of ASEAN’s main financial centres.

Vietjet Thailand’s Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok route starts Oct 9 | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Vietjet Air

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 10, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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