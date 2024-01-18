Vietjet Air and Trip.com join hands for better travel service

Photo courtesy of Marketech APAC

Vietjet Air signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global travel giant Trip.com Group to provide a more convenient experience for travellers worldwide.

Passengers are in for a treat as Vietjet Air’s official website will soon serve as a one-stop-shop for a plethora of travel offerings from Trip.com Group. From hotels to airport transfers, attractions, and activities, travellers can effortlessly access an array of services to enhance their journey.

Vietjet Air will harness the innovative prowess of Trip.com, incorporating its cutting-edge virtual interline solution. This move is poised to catapult Vietjet Air’s global network, opening up new horizons for passengers seeking diverse travel options. Moreover, Trip.com Group is set to share invaluable insights with Vietjet Air, elevating the airline’s customer experience to unprecedented heights.

The integration of data between these aviation and travel juggernauts will birth a host of benefits for customers, including exclusive loyalty programmes. Members of Vietjet SkyJoy and Trip.com Rewards can now accumulate reward points, unlocking a treasure trove of gifts, flight tickets, and incentives from an array of third-party products and services, reported Marketech APAC.

Yudong Tan, the CEO of flights at Trip.com Group, expressed his enthusiasm.

“We are delighted to partner with Vietjet Air, a leading low-cost airline, to offer travellers seamless experiences when planning and booking their trips with a comprehensive range of travel products and deals.”

Tan highlighted their past successful collaborations in promoting Vietnam as a top-notch destination, emphasising the shared commitment to customer satisfaction.

In related news, the consolidation of AirAsia (AAB) and AirAsia X (AAX) might be a lengthy affair, extending up to 2027, according to Executive Chairman Tassapon Bijleveld.

The merger, aimed at creating a powerhouse in the industry, faces delays as AAX grapples with its ongoing rehabilitation process.

Last week, AAX made a revelation on the Malaysian stock exchange, announcing a non-binding letter of intent to acquire AAB and AirAsia Aviation Group (AAAGL) from Capital A. The master plan is to amalgamate the airlines under AAB and AAAGL into one.