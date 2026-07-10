Married Thai man loses 400,000 baht gold necklace to woman he met on TikTok

A Thai man called on police in Chachoengsao to handle his theft complaint seriously and transparently, alleging that officers released a woman who admitted taking his gold necklace without further action.

The 43 year old complainant spoke to the media in the hope of recovering his jewellery, which he estimated was worth nearly 400,000 baht, including a gold necklace and a Buddhist amulet. The theft took place at a resort in Chachoengsao province on July 2.

According to the complainant, he met the woman, identified as Nan, through TikTok and had previously met her twice before arranging a third meeting at the resort.

He admitted that they had sexual relations during the meeting, and he had to confess the secret affair to his wife due to the theft.

The man explained that he said he removed his gold necklace, placed it in the pocket of his jeans and went to the bathroom after they had sex on the day of the incident.

When he returned five minutes later, Nan had already left the resort along with the jewellery. He said CCTV footage obtained from the resort showed her leaving the property, running towards a nearby hospital before driving away in a grey Isuzu D-Max pickup.

The man filed a complaint with Ban Pho Police Station but said he received no update on the investigation. Dissatisfied with the progress of the case, the complainant said he conducted his own enquiries and discovered that the woman was staying at her husband’s home in Chon Buri.

He then sought help from a police officer he knew at Phan Thong Police Station. So, Nan was summoned for questioning when she admitted taking the necklace.

The complainant alleged that she told police she had sold the necklace to a gold shop in Chon Buri and had spent the money on gambling and buying a new mobile phone for her husband.

He later brought Nan to Ban Pho Police Station, expecting further legal action. However, he claimed that officers questioned her before allowing her to leave.

The complainant also said he contacted the gold shop where the necklace had been sold, but the owner told him it could not be returned because it had already been melted down.

He questioned that explanation and called on investigators to examine the gold shop’s role as part of the Chachoengsao gold theft investigation.

Police have not yet publicly responded to the complainant’s allegations or provided an update on the status of the case.