Married Thai man loses 400,000 baht gold necklace to woman he met on TikTok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 10, 2026, 4:01 PM
2 minutes read
Married Thai man loses 400,000 baht gold necklace to woman he met on TikTok
Photo via ThaiRath and TikTok/ @fewji_fj

A Thai man called on police in Chachoengsao to handle his theft complaint seriously and transparently, alleging that officers released a woman who admitted taking his gold necklace without further action.

The 43 year old complainant spoke to the media in the hope of recovering his jewellery, which he estimated was worth nearly 400,000 baht, including a gold necklace and a Buddhist amulet. The theft took place at a resort in Chachoengsao province on July 2.

According to the complainant, he met the woman, identified as Nan, through TikTok and had previously met her twice before arranging a third meeting at the resort.

He admitted that they had sexual relations during the meeting, and he had to confess the secret affair to his wife due to the theft.

Gold necklace theft at Chachoengsao resort
Photo via ThaiRath

The man explained that he said he removed his gold necklace, placed it in the pocket of his jeans and went to the bathroom after they had sex on the day of the incident.

When he returned five minutes later, Nan had already left the resort along with the jewellery. He said CCTV footage obtained from the resort showed her leaving the property, running towards a nearby hospital before driving away in a grey Isuzu D-Max pickup.

The man filed a complaint with Ban Pho Police Station but said he received no update on the investigation. Dissatisfied with the progress of the case, the complainant said he conducted his own enquiries and discovered that the woman was staying at her husband’s home in Chon Buri.

Related Articles

He then sought help from a police officer he knew at Phan Thong Police Station. So, Nan was summoned for questioning when she admitted taking the necklace.

Woman steal gold from man met on TikTok
Photo via ThaiRath

The complainant alleged that she told police she had sold the necklace to a gold shop in Chon Buri and had spent the money on gambling and buying a new mobile phone for her husband.

He later brought Nan to Ban Pho Police Station, expecting further legal action. However, he claimed that officers questioned her before allowing her to leave.

The complainant also said he contacted the gold shop where the necklace had been sold, but the owner told him it could not be returned because it had already been melted down.

He questioned that explanation and called on investigators to examine the gold shop’s role as part of the Chachoengsao gold theft investigation.

Police have not yet publicly responded to the complainant’s allegations or provided an update on the status of the case.

Latest Thailand News
Married Thai man loses 400,000 baht gold necklace to woman he met on TikTok Thailand News

Married Thai man loses 400,000 baht gold necklace to woman he met on TikTok

34 minutes ago
Phuket hotel faces demolition after encroaching on national park Thailand News

Phuket hotel faces demolition after encroaching on national park

37 minutes ago
Wrong Google Maps pin leads drug courier into police patrol Thailand News

Wrong Google Maps pin leads drug courier into police patrol

2 hours ago
CP seeks contract termination for 3-airport high-speed rail Thailand News

CP seeks contract termination for 3-airport high-speed rail

2 hours ago
Thai, Filipina women arrested with cannabis at Phuket airport Thailand News

Thai, Filipina women arrested with cannabis at Phuket airport

2 hours ago
Headteacher accused of sexually abusing 11 pupils in Kanchanaburi Hot News

Headteacher accused of sexually abusing 11 pupils in Kanchanaburi

3 hours ago
3 Thai children rescued after attempting suicide to escape drug-addicted father Thailand News

3 Thai children rescued after attempting suicide to escape drug-addicted father

3 hours ago
Six foreign workers found without permits at Bangkok restaurant Thailand News

Six foreign workers found without permits at Bangkok restaurant

3 hours ago
62 fraudulent birth registrations found during probe into Thai citizenship fraud Thailand News

62 fraudulent birth registrations found during probe into Thai citizenship fraud

5 hours ago
Foreign film productions bring 4 billion baht to Thailand Thailand News

Foreign film productions bring 4 billion baht to Thailand

5 hours ago
Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok launches Sunset Sound Bath for Wellness Wednesdays Thailand Hotels

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok launches Sunset Sound Bath for Wellness Wednesdays

6 hours ago
Cafe built for 30 million baht up for lease at just 1.49 million, and the list of extras is huge Hot News

Cafe built for 30 million baht up for lease at just 1.49 million, and the list of extras is huge

6 hours ago
Thai customs arrest South African man with heroin hidden in coffee and tea bags Bangkok News

Thai customs arrest South African man with heroin hidden in coffee and tea bags

6 hours ago
Thailand lost a third of its Chinese tourists. It has not got them back. Travel

Thailand lost a third of its Chinese tourists. It has not got them back.

7 hours ago
Residents evacuated after road subsidence near MRT water leak scene Bangkok News

Residents evacuated after road subsidence near MRT water leak scene

7 hours ago
Mae Hong Son abbot defrocked after heroin found in quarters Thailand News

Mae Hong Son abbot defrocked after heroin found in quarters

7 hours ago
Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child&#8217;s allergic reaction Thailand News

Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child’s allergic reaction

23 hours ago
Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America&#8217;s Got Talent Phuket News

Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America’s Got Talent

23 hours ago
Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit Thailand News

Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit

24 hours ago
Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87 Thailand News

Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87

1 day ago
2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts Phuket News

2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts

1 day ago
Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees Thailand News

Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees

1 day ago
Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer Hua Hin News

Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer

1 day ago
2 Indians arrested, over 200 animals rescued during Bangkok wildlife trafficking crackdown Bangkok News

2 Indians arrested, over 200 animals rescued during Bangkok wildlife trafficking crackdown

1 day ago
Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530 Thailand News

Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 10, 2026, 4:01 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.