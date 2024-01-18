VGI’s bold move to dominate BTS Lines

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In the fast-paced world of out-of-home (OOH) media, VGI Plc is gearing up for innovative plans for advertising space on Bangkok’s bustling BTS lines.

VGI’s CEO, Nelson Leung reveals the plans.

“Global media is evolving but targeting the right audience at the right time remains paramount.”

With the OOH sector rebounding from pandemic challenges, VGI sets its sights on exploiting the surge in economic activities, using cutting-edge technology to amplify the impact of its media campaigns.

“2024 will witness an explosion of creativity and innovation in the OOH space.”

The company strategically aligns with the expansion of Bangkok’s BTS lines, securing media rights for 54 stations and 128 trains, with an eye on the Pink Line as well.

But it’s not just about claiming space – VGI plans to leverage its audience profiling tools to revolutionise advertising.

Leung outlines the company’s strategy to measure media impact across the entire customer journey.

“We’re developing tools to transform how advertisers connect with their target audience.”

According to market research agency Intage, BTS riders represent a goldmine of opportunities. With a demographic skew towards young, middle to upper-income earners and executives, advertisers can tap into a consumer base with a penchant for IT/electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, and food and beverage.

But VGI doesn’t stop at demographics – they delve deep into riders’ lifestyles. Office workers, a prime target, spend 500-1,000 baht monthly on telecom services. With a staggering 12.9 million office workers, VGI aims to capture their interest in financial investment, luxury lifestyles, entertainment, health, and beauty, reported Bangkok Post.

Venturing beyond traditional advertising, VGI’s Rabbit Cash introduces a digital lending service for office workers.

“Our diversified business portfolio remains strong, focusing on improving operations while keeping an eye out for strategic opportunities.”

And it’s not just about ads – VGI’s subsidiary, Super Turtle Plc, plans a massive expansion of its lifestyle shop Turtle Shop at Skytrain stations. With a ridership exceeding 40 million monthly, the shop eyes 115 branches, including strategic placements on the Green, Yellow, and Pink Lines.