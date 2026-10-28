Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 28, 2026, 3:26 PM
2 minutes read
Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund
Photo by shisuka via Canva and via TikTok/ @nxt4570

A Thai woman filed a police complaint against a vendor who allegedly refused to refund an accidental 257 baht transfer for a product costing 25 baht.

The woman posted a video showing her confronting the female vendor and attempting to recover the overpayment. She explained that she intended to transfer 25 baht for her purchase but accidentally entered 257 baht in her banking application.

She said she showed the vendor the transfer slip and requested the difference back, but the vendor refused. According to the woman, the vendor claimed the money had not yet reached her account.

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In the video, the vendor explained that the payment had been made through Mae Manee, a digital merchant and payment-collection application, which she said would transfer the money to her at 2am.

Money transfer mobile banking
Photo by DragonImages via Canva

“The money you transferred remains somewhere in the air. I have not received it yet. It was transferred via Mae Manee. The app will transfer the amount to me at 2am. It’s your fault, not mine,” the vendor said.

The vendor added that she had offered to deduct the overpayment from the woman’s next purchase, but accused the customer of refusing the arrangement and avoiding further discussion.

The woman rejected the offer, insisting that she wanted the money returned rather than deducted from a future purchase. She also said in the footage that she would report the matter to the police before the video ended.

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Netizens who said they had used Mae Manee disputed the vendor’s explanation, claiming that users could withdraw money from the application at any time.

Mobile banking app money transfer
Photo by jittawit21 via Canva

The woman later deleted the video from her TikTok account. Some Facebook news pages subsequently reported that she had received her money back following a police complaint, but neither the woman nor police officers confirmed the reported outcome. The location of the shop was also not disclosed in the video.

A similar incident occurred in Chon Buri in January, when a noodle vendor refused to refund 1,260 baht to a customer who had accidentally transferred 1,400 baht instead of 140 baht.

The dispute was resolved at Nong Prue Police Station, where the vendor eventually returned the money to the customer in front of officers.

The vendor said she had not intended to cheat customers but had already spent the money and needed several days to earn enough to make the refund.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 28, 2026, 3:26 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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