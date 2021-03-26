image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1

Avatar

Published 

8 hours ago

 on 

Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1 | Thaiger

Despite shortening the required quarantine time for visitors to Thailand, those who are vaccinated won’t be able to skip quarantine just yet. Recently, the Thai government shortened quarantine times from 14 days to 10 starting April 1, but have not announced when or it vaccinated tourists will be able to forego quarantine altogether.

The move to shorten quarantine was to attract more foreign visitors, but it applies to both Thai nationals and foreigners arriving from abroad. But the quarantine length is dependent upon where they are arriving from. Travellers from certain countries, which have seen multiple Covid variants arise, will not be allowed to take advantage of the shortened quarantine.

For those arriving, however, the shortened quarantine also comes with more flexibility of allowed activities. People quarantining can leave their rooms during certain hours and for some purposes such as to use fitness centres or swimming pools; exercise outdoors; or buy food and products, but must remain in the quarantine facilities. Before, the rule was to only allow people to leave their rooms for 1 hour a day to exercise. During the quarantine period, travellers will be tested 2 times for Covid-19.

In more good news, those foreign travellers who wish to enter Thailand now only need to present an RT-PCR test 72 hours before flying, instead of the fit-to-fly document that has seen many obstacles. For Thais, presenting either one is acceptable.

The recent quarantine cut kicks off Thailand’s goal of doing away with quarantines altogether by October. But, it has not been decided if visitors will need to be vaccinated in order to skip quarantine or if they will still need to isolate for an even shorter period of 7 days. Recent news announcements may point towards the decision being made after tourism-heavy areas in the Kingdom have reached a herd immunity status, which requires 70% of local residents to be inoculated. Those areas, such as Phuket and Koh Samui, are already ahead of the game, as they are planning to reopen in July without the need for travellers to undergo quarantines.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
8 Comments

8 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:13 pm

    “People quarantining can leave their rooms during certain hours and for some purposes such as to use fitness centres or swimming pools; exercise outdoors; or buy food and products, but must remain in the quarantine facilities.”

    Even throwing in 10 days instead of 14, it’s unlikely to make anyone come who wouldn’t have done so anyway, so very little difference …

    … but the difference if someone catches Covid as a result of the changes …

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    luca

    Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Thailand has chosen to block the spread of the virus and has been successful. To maintain this success, it cannot allow tourists access until it is able to vaccinate its population, it will not happen until at least the middle of 2022, this means that international tourism will only be able to reopen in the summer of 2022, all the government’s alternative plans are just nonsense, only when access is free as before will the tourists return

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Ray

    Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    I lost count of how many schemes and alterations there have been thus far. Yet, I haven’t seen anything that tourist arrivals are more than about one hundred.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    AC

    Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    As long as there will be any quarantine no foreign tourists will spend their holidays in Thailand.

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Glenn Smith

    Friday, March 26, 2021 at 5:58 pm

    Amazing really, those that go through the process, COVID test just before you leave, isolate till you take the flight, begin quarantine basically on the flight, arrive at the airport to the military-style operation till you arrive at the hotel get 14 days whilst 100’s of Burmese and Laos jump the border with COVID and no one seems to be doing anything about it. How many new cases in Bangkok overnight and then we have thousands protesting in the streets… doesn’t add up except penalize those that have arrived to spend money.

    Reply
  6. Avatar

    Crispy

    Friday, March 26, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    How long until Chiang Mai can follow suit?

    Is the PCR test pre flight or on arrival?
    If it’s on arrival, travelers would need to quarantine for 2-3 days to get results.

    Are you required to fly direct or can you transfer at BKK and if so how does that work?

    Are you restricted to Phuket and for how long? Can you move to CM after a certain time?

    Who can take advantage of the program come July?

    Reply
  7. Avatar

    Crispy

    Friday, March 26, 2021 at 8:29 pm

    What I retain:

    We only need a PCR test 72 hours before flying, not the fit-to-fly document that was expen.

    The quarantine is 10 days still but its possible if you’re vaccinated there’ll be no quarantine.

    Phuket and Koh Samui are planning to re-open in July without the need for any quarantine at all.

    Even if you need to q, you can move around the hotel freely.

    Once all this is up on the govwrbsite, I’m off.

    Reply
  8. Avatar

    Leo Z

    Friday, March 26, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    Judging by the progress of vaccinations in the “origin” countries of UK, USA, EU, Australia (China is decidedly behind), vs. the “host” country of Thailand, the ones really in danger for the coming months are the tourists themselves.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Thailand

Man shot after crashing into police cars and firing shots at officers in Chon Buri

Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

Friday, March 26, 2021

By

Man shot after crashing into police cars and firing shots at officers in Chon Buri | Thaiger
Screenshot

A 32 year old man was shot and severely wounded after crashing into police carsand firing shots at officers at a roadblock in Chon Buri. Anuphap ‘Namlai’ Maksap was sent to a local hospital with a police escort. Officers say they received a tip about someone carrying drugs.

40 year old Wanchalerm Boontam, who was driving the car, claims Namlai just called him to “hang out,” but when they drove toward a police checkpoint, Namali pointed a gun at him, demanding that he drive through and crash into the police cars.

“Namlai called me to pick him up, claiming he wanted to just hang out. We were blocked by police on the road at a checkpoint. Namlai ordered me to crash my vehicle into several police cars and run the checkpoint with his gun pointed at my head.”

Apparently, Namlai jumped into the driver seat, on top of Wanchalerm, and took control of the steering wheel, Wanchalerm says. Namlai jumped out of the car and started firing shots at police, he says.

Namlai was shot in the ribs and rushed to a local hospital. A doctor at the hospital later reported to police that 30 methamphetamine pills and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine was found in Namlai’s pants.

Chon Buri police chief Nitat Weanpradap told Pattaya News the police had set up a roadblock after receiving a tip that someone in the area was carrying drugs.

“Police asked the suspect’s car to stop but they refused and fought back, firing several shots at officers and attempting to run the roadblock and crash into police vehicles. Police were forced to open fire to take down the suspect.”

Wanchalerm was arrested and Namlai faces multiple criminal charges including attempted murder of a police officer.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26

Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

Friday, March 26, 2021

By

Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26 | Thaiger

Click HERE to watch Friday’s Thailand News Today program,

Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials suspect the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death is from natural causes.

10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. Apparently the patient has suffered chronic illness since birth. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.

Whilst we’re on vaccines, the Food & Drug Administration have approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine for emergency use, making the single-dose injection the third vaccine approved for use in Thailand.

Bangkok’s deputy police chief says 11 activists who addressed participants at a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday will be charged. He says his officers have already identified 10 of the protest leaders and also plan to charge other participants who used loudspeakers or held up banners with insulting messages about the monarchy. He also added that any media outlet that broadcast such messages will also be prosecuted.

A Thai lingerie manufacturer must pay workers that were laid off without compensation, according to the Labour Protection and Welfare Office. More than 1200 employees of Brilliant Alliance Thai Global received no warning when the factory suddenly closed in Samut Prakan province on March 10.

Hundreds of Burmese refugees are fleeing to Thailand in a risky bid to escape the Burmese army, which seized control of the elected government in a coup on February 1. The Royal Thai Army has set up temporary camps to deal with the massive influx of immigrants, but since Thailand is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the immigrants are subject to being arrested and sent back home.

A 34 year old Siamese cat in Chanthaburi in the east of Thailand is the oldest living cat in the world, well that’s according to the locals. The cat, known as “Great Grandmother Wad,” is still very strong, but has some trouble walking and her memory isn’t the best, according to her owner who’s says… she’s a bit senile.

Finally, The Thaiger has relaunched its website today… a bit of a spit and polish to the front page after a few years. One of the biggest changes is the addition of services that expats and tourists may be looking for. But all the news is still there, both on the front page and also if you click NEWS along the top you’ll be taken to all the main stories as usual. We’re also upping our rate of news stories so you’ll see more diversity in the content as we stretch our wings beyond the borders of Thailand in the next few months.

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

Friday, March 26, 2021

By

Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study says | Thaiger
Stock photo by Washarapol D Bin Yo Jundang for Pexels

Cannabis may help ease and reduce lung inflammation for Covid-19 patients, according to a recent study. Researchers say the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, cannabinol, or CBD, has anti-inflammatory properties.

More research should be done on how CBD and treating severe lung inflammation from the coronavirus, according to researchers from University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute indicates. Their recent peer-reviewed article in the latest issue of Brain, Behavior, and Immunity investigates cannabis’ anti-inflammatory qualities.

Covid-19 can cause inflammation that leads to pneumonia which can clog lungs and cause breathing difficulties, an often deadly symptom of the coronavirus. This is why researchers are emphasizing anti-inflammatory treatments for infected patients.

There are drug treatments like Tocilizumab that clears patients’ lungs with a 90% success rate, but the side effects are harsh, including the risk of coronary artery disease and pancreas inflammations. Cannabis may be a key solution since it doesn’t carry such severe negative side effects.

The CBD treatment made from cannabis does not carry the same effects of THC or smoking marijuana would, though THC has also been shown to be anti-inflammatory but is with more side effects. Cannabis already carries FDA approval, even being used for children with intractable epilepsy.

Aside from anti-inflammatory use, CBD also reduces several factors that contribute to severe Covid-19 cases and also increases proteins that prevent the virus from replicating by activating immune cells. Previous studies with asthmatic animals showed CBD reduced airway inflammation as well as pulmonary fibrosis, which can be an after-effect of Covid-19 damaging and scarring lung tissue causing breathing problems.

The cannabis study on lung inflammation shows that doses up to 1500 mg a day were safe for up to 2 weeks. The researchers also noted that as an added bonus CBD reduces anxiety, something very useful for the stress of life during a pandemic. Helpfully, cannabis was recently legalized in Thailand and the government has been drafting regulations on importing it.

While the article doesn’t directly link cannabis as a treatment for Covid-19, the evidence on CBD’s effect on lung inflammation, a dangerous symptom of coronavirus, makes further research worthwhile. The researchers urge further research to experiment if cannabis can be directly incorporated into Covid-19 treatment to help with inflammation and anxiety too.

SOURCE: Forbes

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism3 weeks ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending