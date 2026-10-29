Uttaradit family warned to prevent daughter from harming pet cat further

Police in Uttaradit summoned a Thai couple for questioning after videos showing their daughter handling the family’s pet cat in ways that prompted animal cruelty complaints circulated on social media.

The videos were shared on the mother’s Facebook account, where she appeared to view her daughter’s interactions with the cat as playful and affectionate. However, online users criticised the behaviour, arguing that it could harm the animal.

In the footage, the girl was seen holding the cat tightly around its neck or front legs, dragging it along the ground, standing on the animal, and throwing it down forcefully.

Some social media users said the child might not understand the potential harm caused by her actions. They criticised the mother for filming the incidents rather than intervening and teaching her daughter how to handle the animal safely.

The videos were subsequently submitted to the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT), which filed a complaint against the girl’s parents at Nam Pat Police Station in Uttaradit province.

The foundation cited Section 20 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Provision of Animal Welfare Act 2014, which prohibits acts of cruelty towards animals without reasonable cause. According to the foundation, the offence carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

In an update posted on its Facebook page yesterday, October 28, WDT said police had summoned both parents for questioning.

Officers reportedly warned them to prevent their daughter from repeating the behaviour, but no charges had been filed at the time of the update.

Police are considering whether the parents’ alleged negligence could constitute animal cruelty. WDT said it would continue to follow the case.

Some social media users also urged the foundation and police to remove the cat from the family’s care and find it a new home where it could be looked after safely.

Similar news