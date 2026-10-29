Uttaradit family warned to prevent daughter from harming pet cat further

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Uttaradit family warned to prevent daughter from harming pet cat further
Photo via Facebook account of the girl's mother

Police in Uttaradit summoned a Thai couple for questioning after videos showing their daughter handling the family’s pet cat in ways that prompted animal cruelty complaints circulated on social media.

The videos were shared on the mother’s Facebook account, where she appeared to view her daughter’s interactions with the cat as playful and affectionate. However, online users criticised the behaviour, arguing that it could harm the animal.

In the footage, the girl was seen holding the cat tightly around its neck or front legs, dragging it along the ground, standing on the animal, and throwing it down forcefully.

Some social media users said the child might not understand the potential harm caused by her actions. They criticised the mother for filming the incidents rather than intervening and teaching her daughter how to handle the animal safely.

Thai parents criticised for daughter's cat abuse
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิวอชด็อก ไทยแลนด์ Watchdog Thailand Foundation WDT

The videos were subsequently submitted to the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT), which filed a complaint against the girl’s parents at Nam Pat Police Station in Uttaradit province.

The foundation cited Section 20 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Provision of Animal Welfare Act 2014, which prohibits acts of cruelty towards animals without reasonable cause. According to the foundation, the offence carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

In an update posted on its Facebook page yesterday, October 28, WDT said police had summoned both parents for questioning.

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Cat abuse Uttaradit
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิวอชด็อก ไทยแลนด์ Watchdog Thailand Foundation WDT

Officers reportedly warned them to prevent their daughter from repeating the behaviour, but no charges had been filed at the time of the update.

Police are considering whether the parents’ alleged negligence could constitute animal cruelty. WDT said it would continue to follow the case.

Some social media users also urged the foundation and police to remove the cat from the family’s care and find it a new home where it could be looked after safely.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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