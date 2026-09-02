USS Abraham Lincoln off-limits to visitors at Laem Chabang Port

People have been asked not to visit Laem Chabang Port to see the USS Abraham Lincoln after the US Navy aircraft carrier docked in Chon Buri this morning, September 2, with heightened security measures in place.

Laem Chabang Port deputy director Weerachat Phuttharaksa said the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is a US military vessel requiring a high level of security throughout its stay.

Security arrangements have been divided between government agencies, relevant officers and personnel responsible for security within Laem Chabang Port.

Weerachat said patrols inside the port have been increased, while existing security measures have also been tightened following the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The deputy director acknowledged that people may be interested in visiting the port to see the large aircraft carrier but said areas near the vessel cannot be opened to the public because of the security requirements.

“We sincerely apologise that we cannot accommodate visitors or allow the public to come in and see the ship due to security requirements,” Weerachat said.

He reiterated that areas near the aircraft carrier are restricted under Chon Buri’s security measures and remain off-limits to the public.

Weerachat advised people interested in the USS Abraham Lincoln to follow photographs and updates through news outlets and other media channels instead.

He also wished the US Navy personnel well as they begin disembarking from the aircraft carrier.

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