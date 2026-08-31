US carrier clears Malacca Strait for Thailand

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 31, 2026, 9:29 AM
1 minute read
US carrier clears Malacca Strait for Thailand | Thaiger
USS Abraham Lincoln and USNS Henry J. Kaiser | Photo via US Navy

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) passed through the Singapore Strait on August 29, heading towards a planned port visit in Thailand, ship spotters reported. The carrier is due to call at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri from September 2 to 6.

Photographers observed Lincoln’s late-night transit past Singapore as the carrier continued towards the South China Sea. The vessel and its Japan-based escort, guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG-62), were seen transiting the Strait of Malacca on Friday.

Press reports indicate that Lincoln’s crew, the embarked Carrier Air Wing 9, and some of its escort ships are expected to pull into Eastern Thailand for the visit. US carriers have previously called at the deep-water port at Laem Chabang.

Images show aircraft silhouetted on the flight deck as the carrier passed through the strait. Lincoln has been operating in the US Indo-Pacific Command area for about a week, following almost seven months in the US Central Command area without a declared port call.

Thailand’s Defence Ministry has said the visit is intended for crew rest, recovery and logistics, and is not a joint military exercise. Government Spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said the stop is focused on personnel recovery and logistical support, and rejected speculation that the carrier is visiting to replenish ammunition.

Lincoln’s transit comes as the US Navy plans for longer deployments to support operations in the Middle East. Since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, carrier deployments have averaged 8.5 months, according to the USNI News carrier deployment database.

At the same time, Pattaya police stepped up patrols this week ahead of the arrival of the carrier. A late-night operation on August 29 involving Pattaya City Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police and local social welfare officers found 25 offenders during checks along Pattaya Beach and other tourist areas.

Related Articles

Related news

Latest Thailand News
US carrier clears Malacca Strait for Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

US carrier clears Malacca Strait for Thailand

13 seconds ago
Thailand weather warning covers 43 provinces, Bangkok included | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather warning covers 43 provinces, Bangkok included

38 seconds ago
Nene Royal fan puts singer’s face on his head for AGT Final | Thaiger Thailand News

Nene Royal fan puts singer’s face on his head for AGT Final

16 hours ago
Klong Thom fire under control but hot spots remain, Chadchart says | Thaiger Bangkok News

Klong Thom fire under control but hot spots remain, Chadchart says

17 hours ago
Bangkok market fire burns for eight hours | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok market fire burns for eight hours

18 hours ago
Thailand seizes 1.84 million fake goods, damage tops 809 million baht | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand seizes 1.84 million fake goods, damage tops 809 million baht

19 hours ago
FBI-wanted American held in Phuket over alleged child sex abuse | Thaiger Phuket News

FBI-wanted American held in Phuket over alleged child sex abuse

19 hours ago
Thai PM blocks CP&#8217;s exit from rail deal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM blocks CP’s exit from rail deal

21 hours ago
Two Britons injured in Pattaya bar fight with fellow countryman | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two Britons injured in Pattaya bar fight with fellow countryman

22 hours ago
Israel Embassy clarifies nationality in Patong bill row | Thaiger Thailand News

Israel Embassy clarifies nationality in Patong bill row

22 hours ago
Koh Larn brawl prompts crackdown on speedboat operators | Thaiger Pattaya News

Koh Larn brawl prompts crackdown on speedboat operators

22 hours ago
Three paramotors crash in Lopburi, killing one pilot | Thaiger Thailand News

Three paramotors crash in Lopburi, killing one pilot

23 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast August 30: heavy rain warning issued | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 30: heavy rain warning issued

24 hours ago
Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 25 ahead of US military visit | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 25 ahead of US military visit

1 day ago
Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants

2 days ago
Eight students held after rival groups brawl on packed Bangkok skywalk | Thaiger Bangkok News

Eight students held after rival groups brawl on packed Bangkok skywalk

2 days ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI passport hits 1.3 million sign-ups before it even launches | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand’s AI passport hits 1.3 million sign-ups before it even launches

2 days ago
Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer

2 days ago
Thailand hits back after Hun Sen brands border actions &#8216;discredit warfare&#8217; | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand hits back after Hun Sen brands border actions ‘discredit warfare’

2 days ago
Thailand weather forecast August 29: heavy rain warning for upper Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 29: heavy rain warning for upper Thailand

2 days ago
Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrates a decade of excellence as AP Thailand takes the night’s highest honour | Thaiger Property

Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrates a decade of excellence as AP Thailand takes the night’s highest honour

3 days ago
3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man

3 days ago
Koh Larn speedboat operators brawl over passengers, prices | Thaiger Pattaya News

Koh Larn speedboat operators brawl over passengers, prices

3 days ago
Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill | Thaiger News

Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill

3 days ago
Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 31, 2026, 9:29 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.