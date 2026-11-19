A used car dealer in Thailand has agreed to compensate a buyer 230,000 baht after service records revealed that the vehicle had previously recorded higher mileage than the seller disclosed, raising concerns about possible odometer tampering.

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) confirmed the settlement on November 16, following a complaint from the buyer, who also discovered that the vehicle’s ownership history differed from what they had been told.

The discrepancies came to light when the buyer took the car to a service centre for a routine inspection. Records from an earlier service showed a higher mileage figure than the one provided when the vehicle was sold.

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The buyer subsequently filed a complaint with the OCPB, which arranged mediation between both parties. The dealer agreed to pay 230,000 baht in compensation, with officials instructed to follow up to ensure the agreement is fulfilled.

Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, said the case highlighted the need for tighter checks on used car dealerships, particularly over mileage records, previous owners and accident histories.

She has instructed the OCPB to step up inspections of dealerships, including checks on vehicle labels, sales contracts and payment receipts. Businesses facing repeated complaints will receive particular attention, with legal action possible where violations are found.

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Supamas is also exploring a system that would allow buyers to check a used car’s mileage and service history for free before purchasing it.

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The proposal would involve cooperation with car manufacturers, dealers and service centres to make existing vehicle records more accessible. It remains at the feasibility-study stage, with questions about data access, owner consent and personal data protection still to be addressed.

Under Thailand’s consumer protection rules, sellers must provide accurate information about used cars, including mileage, ownership history and previous accidents.

Selling a used car without the required label, or with incorrect labelling, can carry a penalty of up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. Failure to provide legally required contracts or payment receipts can result in up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Consumers who discover that a vehicle’s details differ from those agreed in the contract may also be entitled to cancel the purchase and seek a refund, depending on the circumstances and applicable law.

Supamas advised buyers to compare vehicle labels with registration records, read contracts carefully and keep advertisements, conversations with sellers and proof of payment.

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