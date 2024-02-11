US-Thailand talks focus on Myanmar crisis and regional connectivity

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The United States and Thailand are set to engage in high-level talks on Monday, with a focus on the Myanmar crisis, a strengthening of their security partnership, and regional connectivity through Thailand’s Land Bridge project. Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who embarked on his official visit to the United States on Saturday, will meet with his American counterpart and other influential figures in the US administration.

The visit, facilitated by an invitation from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, also includes meetings with Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tammy Duckworth, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Senior Advisor for Energy and Investment Amos Hochstein. The trip is set to conclude on Monday.

Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow outlined the visit’s main objectives, stating it was a crucial step in fortifying the strategic partnership between Thailand and the United States. Numerous issues are set to be discussed, including the security partnership, which has been highlighted by this year’s large-scale Cobra Gold military training, the most extensive drill Thailand and the United States have conducted together in recent years.

Additionally, the ongoing Myanmar crisis is on the agenda. The United States has shown keen interest in Thailand’s approach to resolving the issue, particularly the increase in humanitarian aid along the Thailand-Myanmar border.

“The US us interested in our approach and how we are going to proceed,” Sihasak noted.

Another talking point is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a comprehensive agreement signed by 14 nations, including Thailand, in 2022. IPEF encompasses various sectors such as trade, supply chains, clean energy, infrastructure, tax, and anti-corruption measures, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













The United States has also exhibited interest in the progression of Thailand’s Land Bridge project, which aims to enhance regional connectivity by connecting the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand through road and rail, with transit hubs in Ranong and Chumphon provinces. The US is set to play a supportive role in advancing this project.

Sihasak pointed out that while the US-Thailand relationship has traditionally been security and politically driven, the US has recently pivoted to focus more on the economic aspects within the region. He said, “Many countries in the region would like the US to engage with them economically because it will bring mutual benefits.”