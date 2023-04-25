US Navy aircraft carrier arrives in Pattaya, Thailand

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Nimitz (CVN-68) transit the Pacific Ocean in February 2022 | Photo via US Navy

The USS Nimitz, an aircraft carrier belonging to the US Navy, anchored at Laem Chabang Port just north of Pattaya in Thailand yesterday accompanied by the Nimitz Strike Group for a five-day visit that aims to strengthen Thai – US security relations.

The Nimitz Strike Group includes the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, the guided missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur and USS Wayne E Meyer.

The US Embassy wrote a statement…

“The U.S. Navy Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG-11) will make a scheduled visit to Thailand April 24-29, 2023. U.S. Navy port visits are an opportunity to strengthen the US-Thai security partnership and advance people-to-people ties.

“During the visit, the Strike Group flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68) will host a reception to celebrate the 190th anniversary of U.S.-Thai diplomatic relations. The visit also provides an opportunity for US sailors to explore the local culture and participate in professional engagements and community relations projects.

“The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group departed Bremerton, Washington, for a routine deployment in November 2022. Since then, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has participated in several joint and integrated training operations and conducted multiple port visits with partners and allies across the region.

“The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is led by Rear Admiral Christopher Sweeney, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11.”

The US Navy took their tour to Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines prior to heading to Thailand.

Adm. Christopher Sweeney, Commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, said…

“We’re here not only to reassure our allies and partners of our unwavering commitment to the rules-based international order but to work alongside them with a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Our carrier strike group is postured to respond to coercive behaviour from those who seek to destabilise the region.”

This certainly isn’t the USS Nimitz’s first visit to the kingdom. The ship anchored off the coast of Phuket for a four-day liberty port visit in 2010. On May 28, 2012, the USS Nimitz anchored in Makham Bay for a four-day visit to Phuket, according to the tracker website uscarriers.net.