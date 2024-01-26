Update: British teacher arrested for sexual assault in Thailand

Photo courtesy of The Mirror UK

More details have emerged on the international school teacher in Thailand who sexually abused four young students aged seven to eight.

David Brown, a 49 year old teacher from Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear, stands accused of luring children into his office during dinner breaks for purported extra English lessons. The horrifying revelations claim that Brown engaged in sex acts with at least four different girls over an undisclosed period at the £6,600-a-year (approximately 300,000 baht) institution on the outskirts of the Thai capital.

The sinister acts came to light when a vigilant teacher, overhearing unsettling conversations among the girls, blew the lid off Brown’s alleged misdeeds. The arrest took place on January 24 at 6am, leaving Brown’s wife, present at the scene, horrified. He collapsed, received medical attention, and was subsequently questioned at the police station.

Police Colonel Jirawat Piampinseth, leading the investigation issued a statement.

“Parents of four children have filed complaints claiming that Brown took the children to his office to teach them English and then sexually abused them.”

The police are now delving into the duration of the purported abuse and the possibility of more victims.

Having been employed at the Siam International School since at least September 2017, Brown is now under intense scrutiny.

David’s wife acted as an interpreter.

“He has been detained in a cell at the station while the investigation continues.”

With a young daughter in tow, Brown’s Thai wife, Toey Srisangar, accompanied him to the police station. The alleged abuse, shocking in its nature, was exposed by a concerned teacher at the school. The headmistress swiftly initiated an investigation after police were informed and parents were advised to file complaints, reported Daily Mail, UK.

Should charges be laid and a conviction secured, Brown faces a potential prison term of up to 10 years. The mother of an eight-year-old victim expressed her fury.

“I am very angry but also shocked and I feel sorry for the children.”

A second parent, whose eight-year-old daughter studied at the school for five years, expressed her anger.

“My daughter was under the care of David. I only found out about this yesterday when the school informed me.”

Despite attempts to reach the school for comment, they remained tight-lipped.

A receptionist gave the following statement.

“The director will have a meeting and decide next week if they will release a statement.”

Brown is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in contact with Thai authorities regarding the arrest of the British national.

ORIGINAL STORY: International school teacher arrested for molesting students aged seven to eight

An international school teacher was arrested for deceiving four students and molesting them in their dorm room.

A language teacher at an international school In Pathum Thani province tricked four schoolchildren aged between seven and eight into committing indecent acts including masturbating. The teacher told the children to go to the staff room during lunchtime on the pretence of teaching them how to read in English.

Police Colonel Jirawat Piampinseth Thanyaburi Police Station Superintendent today revealed that officers arrested 59 year old David (surname withheld) who is a teacher at an international school, in Bang Phun Subdistrict, Mueang Pathum Thani District, Pathum Thani province.

When officers arrived, the suspect fainted. David was rushed to Pathumwet Hospital and the doctors performed a physical examination and provided first aid. After receiving treatment and regaining consciousness, the accused confessed to all charges, reported KhaoSod.

The initial charges filed were committing indecent acts with minors under 13 years of age. The teacher will be taken to the Thanyaburi Court for further legal action tomorrow.