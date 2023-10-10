October 16 lottery numbers: A historical jackpot journal for risk-takers

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

Historical lottery statistics for October 16 provide a glimpse into the winning numbers of each year, offering a treasure trove of information for risk-takers to analyse. Let’s delve into the prominent numbers and those that have been strong contenders.

For the October 16, 2022 lottery draw, the following numbers were drawn:

First prize: 613106

Three-digit prefix: 158, 037

Three-digit suffix: 606, 799

Two-digit suffix: 15

In the October 16, 2021 draw, the winning numbers were:

First prize: 386372

Three-digit prefix: 964, 602

Three-digit suffix: 295, 798

Two-digit suffix: 38

The numbers for the October 16, 2020 draw were:

First prize: 286051

Three-digit prefix: 189, 464

Three-digit suffix: 045, 980

Two-digit suffix: 38

On October 16, 2019, the lucky numbers were:

First prize: 812564

Three-digit prefix: 625, 255

Three-digit suffix: 132, 598

Two-digit suffix: 15

The October 16, 2018 draw produced:

First prize: 200515

Three-digit prefix: 392, 186

Three-digit suffix: 192, 212

Two-digit suffix: 93

On October 16, 2017, the winning numbers were:

First prize: 413494

Three-digit prefix: 180, 971

Three-digit suffix: 287, 128

Two-digit suffix: 86

For the October 16, 2016 draw, the following numbers were drawn:

First prize: 571947

Three-digit prefix: 692, 885

Three-digit suffix: 032, 587

Two-digit suffix: 98

The October 16, 2015 draw saw the following numbers:

First prize: 968630

Three-digit prefix: 457, 134

Three-digit suffix: 412, 054

Two-digit suffix: 62

On October 16, 2014, the lucky numbers were:

First prize: 656409

Three-digit suffix: 647, 784, 848, 910

Two-digit suffix: 94

Finally, the October 16, 2013 draw offered:

First prize: 963289

Three-digit suffix: 402, 529, 876, 952

Two-digit suffix: 60

This comprehensive look into past numbers provides a basis for gamblers and numerologists to analyse and predict future numbers. However, it’s important to remember that lottery numbers are random, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

In related news, a rather unexpected turn of events saw a Thai woman have a surprising encounter with a 70-centimetre-long green snake, which sparked lottery intrigue in the area. This intriguing incident unfolded at a residence situated in Ang Thong province, creating quite a stir among those who witnessed it.

The initial shock of discovering a snake nestled within the confines of her vehicle was undoubtedly a heart-pounding moment for the woman. As she cautiously approached her white Toyota Fortuner, she noticed the serpent's head protruding from the front air vent of the car. This unexpected sight sent shivers down her spine.

