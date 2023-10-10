October 16 lottery numbers: A historical jackpot journal for risk-takers
Historical lottery statistics for October 16 provide a glimpse into the winning numbers of each year, offering a treasure trove of information for risk-takers to analyse. Let’s delve into the prominent numbers and those that have been strong contenders.
For the October 16, 2022 lottery draw, the following numbers were drawn:
First prize: 613106
Three-digit prefix: 158, 037
Three-digit suffix: 606, 799
Two-digit suffix: 15
In the October 16, 2021 draw, the winning numbers were:
First prize: 386372
Three-digit prefix: 964, 602
Three-digit suffix: 295, 798
Two-digit suffix: 38
The numbers for the October 16, 2020 draw were:
First prize: 286051
Three-digit prefix: 189, 464
Three-digit suffix: 045, 980
Two-digit suffix: 38
On October 16, 2019, the lucky numbers were:
First prize: 812564
Three-digit prefix: 625, 255
Three-digit suffix: 132, 598
Two-digit suffix: 15
The October 16, 2018 draw produced:
First prize: 200515
Three-digit prefix: 392, 186
Three-digit suffix: 192, 212
Two-digit suffix: 93
On October 16, 2017, the winning numbers were:
First prize: 413494
Three-digit prefix: 180, 971
Three-digit suffix: 287, 128
Two-digit suffix: 86
For the October 16, 2016 draw, the following numbers were drawn:
First prize: 571947
Three-digit prefix: 692, 885
Three-digit suffix: 032, 587
Two-digit suffix: 98
The October 16, 2015 draw saw the following numbers:
First prize: 968630
Three-digit prefix: 457, 134
Three-digit suffix: 412, 054
Two-digit suffix: 62
On October 16, 2014, the lucky numbers were:
First prize: 656409
Three-digit suffix: 647, 784, 848, 910
Two-digit suffix: 94
Finally, the October 16, 2013 draw offered:
First prize: 963289
Three-digit suffix: 402, 529, 876, 952
Two-digit suffix: 60
This comprehensive look into past numbers provides a basis for gamblers and numerologists to analyse and predict future numbers. However, it’s important to remember that lottery numbers are random, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
