As lottery draw nears, locals flock to ‘eel-lusive’ fish for fortunes

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

As the lottery draw looms, residents converged to seek fortune from an extraordinary eel–like fish stumbled upon by a 53 year old Mukdahan province resident. With a body of yellowish-white hue and piercing black eyes, this enigmatic creature has proven a charm for its possessor, paving the way for an astonishing four consecutive lottery victories.

Somchai introduced the peculiar fish, about 75 centimetres in length, with a translucent white body revealing a network of veins and sparkling black eyes. The fish was placed in a bamboo cage for villagers to admire and seek lottery fortunes.

Somchai recounted his encounter with the unusual fish two months ago while fishing in a nearby stream at night. Initially mistaking it for a snake, he was surprised to find it was an albino eel-like fish. He decided to keep it, believing that encountering such a rare creature could bring good fortune. Following this belief, his neighbours and wife set up five incense and candle points to seek luck, reported KhaoSod

“As the lottery draw is near, I tried to find numbers on the eel’s body and found the numbers 05 – 80. I intend to buy them in the hope of winning big.”

Somchai also mentioned that his wife had won the lottery four times since they found the eel. Although he has received offers to buy the fish, he refuses to sell it, believing it will continue to bring luck and prosperity to his family.

“Previously, there were reports of a gold-coloured eel-like fish, but I have never seen a white one like the one I caught. I want to keep it at home as a symbol of prosperity for my family.”

Two weeks ago, villagers in the Prachin Buri province dashed to a local temple to seek good fortune for the lottery following the appearance of a peculiar red-mouthed turtle.

