Unusual coconut tree brings lottery luck to Surin province residents

Residents in Surin Province, Thailand, hope for good luck after discovering a coconut tree resembling an elephant’s trunk.

Yesterday a peculiar incident occurred in the backyard of Somphis Riaproi, 54 years old, living at house number 61, Moo 2, Jik Daek Subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province. A coconut tree with an unusual shape resembling an elephant’s trunk, with five trunks coiled down, caught the attention of the local residents. They arranged a ritual to request good luck by applying flour on the trunk and using a flashlight to reveal a common number, 13. In an unexpected coincidence, the number 133 appeared when they lit a candle, which left everyone surprised at the similarity of the two numbers, reported Sanook.

Raveeploy Riaproi, a participant in the luck-seeking ceremony, revealed another surprising coincidence. A day earlier, she had purchased a lottery ticket with the last three digits being 133. She dreamed of cradling her son in the middle of the night and believed that this was not just a coincidence, but a sign of good fortune as the numbers matched.

Somphis Riaproi, the owner of the land, disclosed that he had previously dreamed of someone telling him that there was something good on his property near the fence. Upon waking up the next morning, he went to check it out and found the peculiar coconut tree he himself had planted in his backyard. The top of the tree was coiled down like an elephant’s trunk, which he showed to his wife and relatives.

Upon hearing the news, the relatives believed it could be a good sign and that it would bring luck to the homeowner. They decided to perform a good luck ritual on the night of the full moon, which is considered the best day for such ceremonies. They believed that this was more than just a coincidence and hoped it would bring good luck to the homeowner.

