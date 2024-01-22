Unrequited love fuels deadly shooting in central Thailand bar

A violent outburst in a Thai bar led to a woman’s death and left her husband critically injured in central Thailand. The suspect, Sopon Thammasadang, who was reportedly fuelled by jealousy and unrequited love, turned himself in to the authorities after fleeing the scene. The incident occurred at a house in Sam Khok, Pathum Thani, yesterday, January 21.

Sopon, also known as Tor, reportedly shot 40 year old Sureerat Suwannakot resulting in her death and causing critical injury to her 53 year old husband Anek Meemak. The authorities discovered the injured couple at their residence, house number 22 in Chiang Rak Yai, Sam Khok. Sopon fled the scene on his blue Yamaha motorcycle after the incident.

By 9.30pm on the same day, the police apprehended the 42 year old gunman, along with his motorcycle. He was hiding at his grandmother’s house in the Klong Prem Prachakorn neighbourhood. Before his arrest, an elder whom he respected contacted the police to facilitate his surrender.

During the preliminary investigation, Sopon admitted to the crime, attributing it to jealousy and unrequited love for the female victim. He explained that he had been giving Sureerat substantial financial support, unaware that she had a new boyfriend after separating from her husband. Upon finding out, his jealousy ignited, leading to the deadly shooting.

The police have yet to locate the firearm used in the crime. Sopon declined to aid in the creation of a crime scene map, citing concerns for his safety. The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover more details about this tragic incident, reported KhaoSod

Two weeks ago, a Thai soldier in the Nonthaburi province near Bangkok killed his wife and took his own life in a pickup in front of his partner’s mother.

The murder-suicide outside a house in Soi Samakkhi 58/20 in Nonthaburi province was reported to Rattanathibate Police Station yesterday, January 9. Officers rushed to investigate the scene and discovered two dead bodies in the pickup parked in front of the house.

