Unpredictable weather in Chiang Rai: Dense fog, thunderstorms and temperature swings

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a sudden shift of weather, Chiang Rai has experienced three seasons in a single day. Dense fog blanketed the city in the morning, limiting visibility to less than a kilometre, followed by thunderstorms in some areas. Afternoon temperatures peaked at 32 degrees Celsius before plunging to 19 degrees in the evening. The unpredictable weather has prompted public health warnings.

This dense fog has significantly impacted road visibility, reducing it to less than 1 kilometre. As a result, motorists are urged to lower their speed for safety. This weather anomaly was accompanied by a southern monsoon, prompting warnings for 19 provinces, including Bangkok. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavison has yet to mandate working from home, despite the capital grappling with PM 2.5 dust particles, reported KhaoSod.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) forecasted that high atmospheric pressure or a cold mass would blanket the upper northeast and the South China Sea. This would result in cool weather and morning fog in the northern region, while a western wind gust would cover the upper north, causing isolated thunderstorms and a 1 to 2 degree Celsius temperature drop. The public is advised to look after their health due to the changing weather and to be cautious when travelling in foggy areas.

This weather forecast is valid from 6am today to 6am tomorrow. The morning is expected to be cool with fog, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms covering 10% of the area. The highest temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius, and the lowest is 19 degrees Celsius.

Follow us on :













The east-southeast wind will be blowing at a speed of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour. The temperature at the mountaintop will drop to a chilly 13 degrees Celsius.

In related news, the TMD forecasts foggy conditions and light rain in some parts of northern Thailand, while heavy rainfall continues in some southern areas. To read more click HERE