Unlicensed vet accused in Nonthaburi pet death scandal

A dog owner has lodged a complaint against a veterinary clinic in Nonthaburi, alleging that an unlicensed vet performed a sterilisation operation on his pet, which subsequently died. The 36 year old owner, Songwut Sammawutikun, has sought an investigation into whether the individual who conducted the operation was, in fact, a qualified veterinarian.

Songwut Sammawutikun disclosed that his three year old Thai-breed female dog, named Pookan, underwent the sterilisation procedure at the animal hospital. The hospital staff had assured him that the dog was perfectly healthy and scheduled the operation for July 9. Following the surgery, Songwut was told to collect his pet after a seven-day recovery period. However, on July 14, he was notified that Pookan had suffered seizures and died due to internal bleeding complications.

Confused by the sudden turn of events, Songwut questioned why the surgery went ahead if the dog had internal issues. His suspicions led him to verify the credentials of the alleged veterinarian with the Veterinary Council. Finding no record of the individual, Songwut lodged a complaint with the Council. Although nearly two months have passed since his complaint, he has not received any response, despite multiple follow-ups.

Songwut’s further enquiries revealed that other pet owners had experienced similar incidents after taking their pets to the same clinic. Several dogs had died under similar circumstances, either after sterilisation or treatment. However, the owners lacked evidence to connect the deaths to a specific unlicensed vet at the clinic reported KhaoSod.

Songwut is now calling for relevant authorities to investigate the situation and verify the credentials of the female staff member who performed the surgery. He is yet to receive any explanation or apology from the animal hospital. Songwut admitted that he feels regret every day, as he believes he unwittingly led his beloved pet to her death.

