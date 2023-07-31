Road accident: University students killed in horrific crash north of Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

Two university students lost their lives while one sustained injuries after a six-wheel truck crashed into their motorcycle in a horrific road accident in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. The driver of the truck later reported himself to the police in the aftermath of this tragic accident.

Around 2.40am today, a road accident incident was reported on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road, approaching the Chomphu Bridge in the Thanyaburi district. The victims were discovered on the extreme right side of the road, with two tragically losing their lives at the scene. The deceased, Thakun, a 19 year old student from Si Sa Ket, and Yarinda, also 19 years old, from Ayutthaya, were both students at North Bangkok University’s Faculty of Communication Arts.

Approximately 100 metres from where the bodies were found, crashed remains of a Honda motorcycle, licence plate 6KP-3602 Bangkok, were discovered lying on the left side of the road. The injured survivor, 21 year old Ekarat from Narathiwat, was immediately rushed to Bangpakok 2 Rangsit Hospital by the rescue team.

Sometime after, the 38 year old truck driver, Suron, surrendered himself to officers at the Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, along with his six-wheel Isuzu lorry, bearing licence plate 83-2406 Pathum Thani. The vehicle displayed visible damage on its right side, and front, and was notified of the case by his insurer.

Suron explained that he was driving from Thanyaburi towards Sukhumvit when the road accident occurred. He noticed the motorcycle in the middle lane and flashed his headlights to signal them. While it was raining, Suranant swerved to avoid the bike and lost control, consequently hitting the barrier before crashing into the motorbike. His actions resulted in the death of the two students. He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families involved in this unfortunate road accident.

Follow us on :













Officer Phanumat carried out an inspection of the road accident site, documenting evidence and conducting an examination of the bodies. Comrades of the deceased and eyewitnesses were summoned for further investigation at the police station, reported KhaoSod.

The driver of the truck was preliminarily charged with reckless driving resulting in death. Meanwhile, the bodies of the two victims were entrusted to Por Tek Tung Foundation officers to be sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Ministry of Justice, for post-mortem examination. Arrangements have been made for family members to reclaim their loved ones and perform their last rites.