University student falls for double scam, losing 350,000 baht

A university student found himself in a web of deception after falling victim to an online scam, only to be scammed again by fake police officers who offered to reclaim his lost money. The young man ended up losing a total of 350,000 baht. The incident led to a warning about such scams appearing on the Facebook page “Drama-addict”.

The post specified:

” This case should be taken interest in. It is similar to previous cases we have warned about with scammers, creating fake pages and websites, pretending to be police officers or government agencies. They fool victims who were initially scammed by other fraudsters, promising to help them reclaim the lost money. If the victims fall for it, they end up being scammed again and end up losing everything.”

The case revolved around the university student who initially fell into an investment scam losing 10,000 baht. Subsequently, he encountered a group that fooled him again. He reported the first crime online and was approached by a fake special force unit that proposed to refund him his money on the grounds they could hack the betting website where the initial scam took place. He invested an additional 350,000 baht in good faith. Upon reporting the incident to real officers, they could merely advise him to come to terms with the loss while opening a case on his behalf.

The scammers, posing as police officers, conversed with the victim on the premise of understanding the circumstances and claimed to assist in regaining the lost funds. The fraudsters then transitioned the conversation to a phoney lawyer, resuming the discussion and eventually directing him to a fake IT officer. The victim was then tricked into entering the betting website with the claim that the purpose was to recover his losses, not to gamble. This resulted in the victim losing several hundreds of thousands.

They persuaded each victim to follow their direction, leading to a significant loss of funds in every case. The malefactor, a fake police officer, tried to coax the victim into their scheme, which only increased the amount of loss. The victim was left confounded by the intense deceit, reports Khao Sod Online.