Universal healthcare with one ID card set to expand in Thailand

The One ID Card, Universal Healthcare initiative is set to be extended to four additional provinces in Thailand, according to Dr Chonnan Srikaew, minister of the Ministry of Public Health. Stating that the new policy will be officially announced on October 24, the minister clarified that the single ID card will enable citizens to access healthcare services in all networks, including those outside the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Health, clinics, pharmacies, and laboratories.

Dr Chonnan Srikaew, in his statement at the Quick Win operation meeting, highlighted the major steps towards the development of a quality primary health system that treats all diseases for 30 baht.

The minister explained that the One ID Card, Universal Healthcare policy will be implemented first in Health Zones 1, 4, 9, and 12, allowing citizens to access services in Ministry of Public Health hospitals.

“I am announcing four pioneering provinces where citizens can access services with a single ID card in all networks. These are Phrae, Phetchaburi, Roi Et, and Narathiwat.

“These provinces cover all regions, but that does not mean that services can only be received by residents of these provinces. People from other provinces who visit these four provinces can also access services, covering all hospital affiliations, including universities, military, and private sectors such as pharmacies, clinics, and labs. This is a step up.”

Upon being further questioned about the pioneering four provinces offering universal healthcare across all networks both inside and outside the jurisdiction, Dr Chonnan stated that that’s their goal and that the four provinces are chosen due to their readiness.

Data linkage

The next step is data linkage in the network. The official date to start this process will be announced on October 24 and will be followed by the initiation of data connection and operation.

When asked about the previously announced four health zones offering universal services, Dr Chonnan clarified that all zones under the Ministry of Public Health are still accessible, but the four provinces are the pioneering provinces where everyone can use the services of that province with a single ID card, reported KhaoSod.

The news reports that on October 24, a meeting of the National Health System Development Committee will be held at the Government House, chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The discussion will focus on driving the One ID Card, Universal Healthcare initiative.

