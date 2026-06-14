United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 14, 2026, 9:40 AM
50 1 minute read
United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from UN Women Asia and the Pacific

The United Nations in Thailand paid tribute on June 12, mourning the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati passed away at Chulalongkorn Hospital on June 11. She was 47 years old.

The message of condolences was issued by Michaela Friberg-Storey, Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand.

“The United Nations in Thailand expresses its profound sadness at the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of Thailand during this time of mourning.

“Her Royal Highness’s lifelong devotion to the well-being of the people and her commitment to improving the lives and opportunities of the most vulnerable, particularly women and children, have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire future generations in Thailand and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Thailand at this moment of national mourning.”

A United Nations tribute remembers Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s lifelong commitment to vulnerable people and shares condolences with Thailand.
Photo via UN Thailand

According to Thailand’s Royal Household Bureau, Princess Bajrakitiyabha had been receiving medical treatment at the hospital since December 15, 2022, after losing consciousness due to a heart-related condition.

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Her condition worsened from May 21 due to an abdominal infection caused by inflammation of the colon.

The medical team continued to provide close treatment to the fullest extent possible, but her condition gradually deteriorated. Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away at Chulalongkorn Hospital.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha mourning period
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 14, 2026, 9:40 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.