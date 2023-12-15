North Thailand: Unique black turtle sparks intrigue and hope among villagers

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A large black turtle, weighing over 6 kilogrammes, caused a stir among local villagers who were seeking good fortune.

The turtle’s owner, 45 year old Natee Jaisaen discovered the unique creature today, December 15. The turtle’s distinct markings under its belly, resembling powerful talismans, have further ignited the local community’s intrigue.

Natee, the owner of the house located at 82 Chum Tha Luang Village, Huchang Subdistrict, Ban Rai District, Uthai Thani Province, explained that this large black turtle was unlike any he had seen before. Prior to his keeping, another villager had found the turtle slowly crossing a road, and fearing it would be run over, decided to rescue it.

Natee further added that the villager had initially intended to release the turtle into a natural pond within Natee’s property, which was also home to water spinach, a food source for the turtle. However, Natee was particularly drawn to this turtle and sought to raise it, believing it would bring fortune, reported KhaoSod.

News of this unusual turtle spread quickly, and locals flocked to see the black turtle, which weighed more than 6.2 kilogrammes and measured 39 centimetres in length and 26 centimetres in width. A fervour grew among the villagers to touch the turtle in the hopes of gaining good luck. Interestingly, different numbers could be seen on the turtle’s belly depending on the viewer, with some seeing the number 17, others 12, and still others 57 and 23.

Adding to the intrigue, the markings under the turtle’s belly resembled powerful talismans. As a result, many villagers decided to use these numbers to bet on the lottery. Following the excitement, Natee released the turtle into a pond at his home for natural rearing. It is a tale that has undoubtedly stirred both curiosity and hope within the community.

