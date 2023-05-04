Unhinged Bangkok taxi driver threatens to murder passenger

Photo by lan Fuller via Flick and @toeyly.n via TikTok

A Thai woman took to social media to reveal that a seemingly unhinged taxi driver in Bangkok threatened to murder her because her destination was too far.

The woman posted a video on her TikTok account, @toeyly.n, to recount her frightening experience with a taxi driver who threatened to kill her. The video caption said…

“Warning! Taxi driver threatens to kill me! I never thought I would come across something like this. I want to warn other women about this incident and wanted to share how I dealt with this situation.”

In the video, Toeyly explained that she visited her friend at a condominium near the CentralWorld shopping mall and wanted to take a taxi to IT Square in the Lak Si district of Bangkok which was nearly 20 kilometres away. Toeyly asked a condominium security guard to call a taxi for her.

When Toeyly got in the car and notified the taxi driver where she wanted to go. The driver became furious and said to her…

“I do not want to travel outside the centre of Bangkok. I do not want to turn the metre on too. Normally, I pick up only a foreigner. They are ok with that.”

Toeyly said she was about to ask the driver to drop her off, and she would find another taxi, but the driver talked to her again saying…

“I just got out of jail. I want to pick up some passengers and slit their throats or maybe take them to a building in a remote area, tie them up, and leave them there.”

This terrified Toeyly, and she immediately sent messages to her friend telling her that the driver seemed violent. She also typed the taxi’s registration number and sent it to her friend. She did not dare call the police or even a friend, so she kept calm and asked the taxi driver to drop her off.

However, the driver refused to drop her off and insisted on taking her to her destination. He said…

“Do not have to be scared. If you are a good person, I will not harm you.”

Toeyly was scared and did not want to provoke the driver, so she agreed to continue the journey. During the ride, the driver told her about his criminal experience and life in prison. Toeyly said the driver always bit his nails, smiled, and had blank eyes.

Finally, Toeyly arrived at her destination safely, but she was shaking and crying on the pavement. She added that she thought the taxi driver did not mean to harm her, but frightening others might be his pleasure.

Toeyly filed a complaint with the relevant department but is not confident it would lead to any development because she did not have evidence, and the driver had not yet harmed her.

Many Thai TikTok users were terrified by Toeyly’s story and shared their experiences with violent taxi drivers. The netizens said…

“I think this driver is the same driver as I experienced. He kept saying something scary. It was lucky that traffic police helped me in time.”

“Some taxi drivers are scammers. Some of them even crash into another car to get compensation.”

“A teenager used to share a similar story with the public. He said the taxi driver took him to a quiet petrol station, and both staff and driver tried to rob him.”

“I met with a taxi driver who kept talking about UFOs. I call taxis via applications only.”