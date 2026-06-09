UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative

Thailand and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reviewed preparations yesterday, June 8, to issue identity cards for Myanmar refugees in controlled areas, as part of a system allowing approved refugees to leave shelters for legal work.

The visit took place at the Bureau of Registration Administration in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province.

Suphon Sayaboonnan, director of the bureau, welcomed UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Representative in Thailand Tammy Sharpe, and their delegation on behalf of the Department of Provincial Administration.

Officials briefed the delegation on how Myanmar refugees can apply to leave controlled areas for legal work. They also explained the process of issuing identity cards to Myanmar refugees living in temporary shelters in Thailand.

The delegation also observed a demonstration of the process of issuing identity cards to Myanmar refugees approved to work outside temporary shelters.

The Cabinet approved measures on August 26 last year, 2025, granting eligible Myanmar refugees the legal right to work outside temporary shelters. The measures allow eligible refugees to apply for permission to leave controlled areas and work legally under the prescribed process.

Raouf thanked Thailand and praised progress in assisting refugees from Myanmar over the past 40 years. He cited Thailand’s support, care, and efforts to provide legal employment opportunities.

The identity cards are expected to help refugees access banking services, communications, and health insurance. Raouf also said UNHCR is ready to support Thailand and work alongside the country in managing refugee issues before the international community.

Suphon thanked UNHCR for supporting the budget for producing the identity cards. He said the system would help officials store data, verify identities more effectively, inspect, control, monitor, and enforce the law.

The Department of Provincial Administration said the project would also support the national economy and promote human rights.

The department and UNHCR said they will continue working together to manage Myanmar refugees in line with humanitarian principles while maintaining public order and national security.