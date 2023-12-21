Unexplained death after tooth extraction sparks controversy in Phetchaburi

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 25 year old woman‘s mysterious death following two tooth extractions has led to her distraught family seeking answers.

The woman, Thiphaphon (surname withheld), experienced severe facial swelling and pain after the dental procedure at a hospital in Phetchaburi. Despite later diagnoses of leukaemia and further tests, her death remains unexplained and has sparked controversy.

The news was delivered to 47 year old Asnee today, December 21, accompanied by her relatives, 42 year old Wannisa and 49 year old Pramuan, Thiphaphon’s father. The family is devastated at Thiphaphon’s passing from an unexplained growth in her right jaw, which originated after she had two teeth extracted on November 16, at a local Phetchaburi hospital.

Recounting the events, Asnee said that Thiphaphon had severe pain and swelling in her right cheek on November 16. After having two molars extracted at a hospital, she was sent home. However, Thiphaphon’s cheek continued to swell, preventing her from eating.

Despite being prescribed painkillers on a second hospital visit, her condition did not improve. Hospital staff then discovered that Thiphaphon had leukaemia, leading them to biopsy the swollen cheek and refer her for cancer tests at another hospital in Ratchaburi.

Subsequent tests at the Ratchaburi hospital failed to identify a cause for treatment. Asnee says they tested her for leukaemia but found nothing. They then performed a lumbar puncture to test for cancer, with results due on December 19. However, Thiphaphon passed away before this date.

Leukaemia diagnosis

Wannisa, Thiphaphon’s cousin, stated that the Phetchaburi hospital doctor informed her that Thiphaphon had leukaemia. They had biopsied her swollen cheek, found more cancer, and referred her to the hospital in Ratchaburi. Wannisa further explained that the Ratchaburi hospital performed a lumbar puncture but found no cancer and declared Thiphaphon healthy. Thiphaphon was then taken back to the Phetchaburi hospital due to severe pain and swelling.

Wannisa explained that the hospital staff informed them that Thiphaphon’s swollen cheek was pressing against her windpipe, necessitating a tracheostomy. However, the family was terrified and declined the procedure, fearing it would cause her death. Thiphaphon subsequently passed away.

Wannisa asserted that the family believes the cause of Thiphaphon’s death was undoubtedly the tooth extractions. They want the Phetchaburi hospital to explain the circumstances of her death as the dentist has refused to disclose the cause, reported KhaoSod.

Pramuan, who works in Khao Yoi and did not live with Thiphaphon, says he was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of his daughter’s death. He was informed by the hospital staff that Thiphaphon had a malignant tumour in her cheek and had passed away. Pramuan expressed disbelief that his daughter had a tumour and believes her death was due to complications from the tooth extractions, which led to a severe infection.