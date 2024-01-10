Unexpected traffic fines surprise vehicle owners at tax renewal in Prachuap Khiri Khan

At the Department of Land Transport (DLT) in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, vehicle owners renewing their annual taxes are being hit with unexpected charges, 735,000 baht in total, for unpaid traffic fines. Those who are unable to pay the fines immediately are issued a temporary tax renewal slip, valid for 30 days, during which they must clear their fines to receive their official tax renewal documents.

Today, a news correspondent reported that the DLT office in Prachuap Khiri Khan had collected fines on behalf of the police from 1,346 vehicle owners renewing their annual taxes. This amounted to 735,000 baht in total. The charges were for outstanding traffic fines which, for some, were even higher than their vehicle taxes.

Thaweeporn Permthawee, the Director of the DLT office in Prachuap Khiri Khan, revealed that the collection of traffic fines during tax renewal had been a collaborative effort between the Department of Land Transport and the Royal Thai Police since April 24, 2023.

When vehicle owners come to renew their taxes, the DLT checks for any outstanding traffic fines in the national database. These fines must be paid before the annual vehicle tax can be processed. If an owner is unable or unwilling to pay the fines immediately, the DLT issues a temporary tax renewal slip, valid for 30 days. Once the fines are paid to the police, the DLT sends the official tax renewal documents to the owner’s registered home address.

Since this integrated system was implemented, the DLT office in Prachuap Khiri Khan has processed 1,346 traffic fines, totalling 735,000 Baht.

For those who believe they have been wrongly identified as offenders due to number plate theft or impersonation, they are advised to present evidence of their innocence at their local police station to have the fines lifted.

Vehicle owners who suspect they may have unpaid traffic fines can check at https://ptm.police.go.th before renewing their vehicle tax, reported KhaoSod.