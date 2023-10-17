Unexpected labour at Thai restaurant results in nine months of free meals for pregnant woman

A surprising incident occurred at a popular Thai restaurant when a pregnant woman dining there suddenly went into labour. The manager, Yuthaphum Kaewkhem, known as Boom, recalled the surprising event where the woman, who had been enjoying a meal, started experiencing labour pains.

One of Boom’s staff, at the Moo Krata restaurant, revealed that a customer’s waters had broken and she had gone into labour.

The staff member explained that they were in the process of arranging transport to the hospital for the expectant mother. Boom was further taken aback when the staff member relayed the pregnant woman’s words to him.

“She said not to clear her table yet because she didn’t get to eat much. If she doesn’t give birth after reaching the hospital, she will come back to continue her meal.”

Shocked yet amused, Boom responded by offering her an early pregnancy gift.

“Tell the customer that I will give her free meals for the next nine months. For now, she should focus on delivering her baby.”

The incident sparked a flurry of comments from netizens, with some expressing concern for the mother and her baby, and others finding the situation amusing.

“I hope the mother delivers her baby safely.”

“Pregnant women do have their cravings. This is something new every day. It’s funny, but also heartwarming in a way.”

