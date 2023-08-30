Unexpected ambulance birth sparks lottery fever in Thai village

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A pregnant woman gave birth in an ambulance while being transported to a hospital in Rayong, causing a stir among the local villagers who prepared to try their luck in the lottery with the vehicle’s registration number.

The incident took place yesterday, when the 31 year old woman, Wanida, complained of severe abdominal pain. The Pluak Daeng rescue team was alerted by locals and arrived at a nearby hostel in Rayong’s Pluak Daeng district at 6am. After conducting a preliminary examination, the rescue team rushed Wanida to Pluak Daeng Hospital in their ambulance, registered under the Suphan Buri number plate, นข-4733.

However, as they were travelling along the Pluak Daeng – Saphan Si Road, Wanida’s pain intensified. The rescue team promptly halted the ambulance and proceeded to assist her in giving birth at the back of the vehicle. The birth was facilitated by 46 year old rescue worker, Samrit Phutthaso, and it took around ten minutes. A robust baby girl was born, her cries echoing throughout the vicinity, reported Sanook.

After the successful delivery, the rescue team coordinated with Pluak Daeng Hospital for an emergency vehicle to transport Wanida and her newborn to the hospital for further care. Both mother and daughter were later reported to be in good health.

Samrit, the rescue worker from Pluak Daeng, revealed that they were on their way to the hospital after receiving a distress call from a pregnant woman. However, her labour pains escalated, leading to the unexpected delivery in the ambulance. He expressed relief that both mother and daughter were safe and healthy.

Follow us on :













This event brought joy to the locals who noted down the ambulance’s registration number to try their luck in the lottery draw scheduled for September 1.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.