UNESCO nomination bid at risk as contractors flout Thai temple preservation orders

Wat Phra Mahathat, Image via Wikipedia

Deep in the heartland of Nakhon Si Thammarat, the tranquil expanses of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan are churning with concern as contractors persist with the dismantling of age-old cannons at the temple, regardless of instructions from the Fine Arts Department (FAD) to halt until an investigation is carried out.

The fabled temple is on its path to being nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. As part of the preparation for this prestigious nomination, a handpicked team of contractors was instructed to revamp the radiant temple grounds and sprawling structures.

Yet, during the previous month, these contractors sparked a furore as they tore down the antique cannons previously displayed on the temple estate without any formal directive from the FAD. These disheartening reports came to light yesterday, revealing that the contractors once again proceeded to disrupt the tranquillity of the temple by continuing the dismantling process, ignoring the pleas from the temple authorities for a complete stop until a thorough investigation is conducted.

In response to this disarray, Phra Dhamma Vajirakorn, the highly revered abbot of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan, anticipates a thoughtful parley between the FAD and the contractors to mitigate potential damage to any irreplaceable relics.

In defence of the actions of the contractors, temple spokesperson Chalerm Jitramat revealed that the obligations of their contract require completing the renovations. This contract, however, underscores the need for supervision by the FAD, and yet, as of now, no FAD representatives have arrived to oversee the work.

Follow us on :













The renovation masterplan extends to five prayer halls but remains vague on in-depth construction work and the necessary financial outlay, Jitramat added.

In a turn of events that raised eyebrows, Phanombootra Chandrajoti, the esteemed director-general of the FAD, spoke to Nakhon Si Thammarat’s governor, Apinan Phuakphong, and the team commissioned to manage the UNESCO nomination process that the refurbishment work does not necessitate any documentary evidence reported Bangkok Post.