Undercover operation uncovers hidden gambling den in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the heart of Bangkok’s Don Mueang district, an undercover police operation led to the raid of a covert gambling den disguised as an abandoned futsal stadium at 1.30pm yesterday. The joint raid involved over 30 officers from Don Mueang police and relevant departments, following reports of illicit gambling activities at the premises.

Previously, on November 21, the same establishment had been targeted and closed down by the authorities in a similar operation. Post the shutdown, parts of the structure had been taken down, and certain areas had been revamped into a parking lot.

As the law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, over 50 individuals, suspected of involvement in the illegal activities, attempted to evade arrest. They sought refuge in a neighbouring Soi, which featured a concealed exit from the main building. The clandestine nature of the gambling operation was further highlighted by the discovery of a specially-constructed room within the building, dedicated solely for gambling, reported The Pattaya News.

Upon entering this room, the police discovered five closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and a central gambling table, further confirming the illegal activities within the premises. The law enforcement officers seized the gambling paraphernalia as evidence to be used in the subsequent legal proceedings.

In total, 63 individuals, suspected to be gamblers, were apprehended at the scene and have been detained for further investigation and legal action. Meanwhile, the authorities are trying to track down the owners of the establishment who are currently at large, aiming to hold them accountable for their alleged involvement in the illegal operations.

In related news, the police conducted a series of raids on properties in both Bangkok and Loei, apprehending three individuals under dubious circumstances, allegedly tied to the operation of online gambling websites.

Deputy National Police Chief Roy Ingkapairote revealed that these arrests were the handiwork of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) who’d been inspired by suspicious activities linked to several online gambling sites, amongst which betfixroyal.com was prominent. Read more about Online gambling raid nets