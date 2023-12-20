Uncle Phol receives 20-year sentence in Mukdahan for toddler’s death

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 20-year sentence has been handed down to Chaiphol Wipa, also known as Uncle Phol, in the Mukdahan Provincial Court for his role in the death of a 3 year old girl, Chomphoo, who disappeared from her home in the Gok Kok village, Dong Luang district, Mukdahan province on May 11, 2020. Accompanied by his legal team, Wipa, along with Somporn Labpho, known as Aunt Tan, arrived at the court to hear the verdict in the case brought by the Mukdahan Provincial Prosecutor.

Chaiphol was accused of the abduction and subsequent death of Chomphoo. The court heard that the 3 year old girl was taken by Chaiphol from her parents, who were also the plaintiffs in the case. Chaiphol allegedly intended to kill the girl and abandoned her at Khao Phu Lek Fai, leaving her alone without food or water, leading to her death, reported KhaoSod.

The court’s verdict stated that Chaiphol and Somporn moved the child’s body after her death before the autopsy had been completed. They then removed her clothes to mislead authorities into believing she had been sexually assaulted and killed. The court found Chaiphol guilty of two charges under Thai Criminal Law, sections 291 and 317, for causing death by negligence and for taking a child under 15 years away from their parents without reasonable cause, sentencing him to 10 years imprisonment for each charge.

The court also ordered Chaiphol to pay compensation to the child’s parents. However, the case against the two defendants raised doubts for the presiding judges, as there was significant evidence on both sides. As a result, the benefit of the doubt was given to Chaiphol, leading to the dismissal of the charges against him, following section 11(1) of the Judicial Code of Conduct.

In 2021, the uncle of Nong Chompoo has surrendered to the police and is facing murder charges. Chaiphol Wipha, the uncle of a 3 year old girl found dead in Mukdahan, turned himself in to the Royal Thai police. He is accused of the murder and assault of the young girl. To read more click HERE