Umphang hospital grapples with 40 million baht deficit due to Myanmar crisis

Picture courtesy of โรงพยาบาลอุ้มผาง Facebook

The Thai-Myanmar frontier healthcare services face a financial crisis as a result of the current political turmoil in Myanmar. It has been reported that Umphang Hospital, situated in Thailand’s Tak province, has been hit by a considerable deficit of 40 million baht (US$ 1,140,576), which has forced the hospital to turn to the Ministry of Public Health for assistance.

Umphang Hospital has become the primary medical refuge for a significant number of migrants fleeing the political unrest in Myanmar’s ethnic states. The unexpected surge in patients has resulted in a drastic increase in the hospital’s operating costs.

To navigate the crisis, the Ministry of Public Health dispatched an emergency fund of 20 million baht (US$ 570,288) in July as an immediate interim step. Dr Opas Kankawinpong, the Ministry’s permanent secretary, confirmed the recent funding and emphasised the rise in operational costs, exclusively owing to the migrant influx.

In Dr Opas’s words, “I have assigned officials to investigate whether local hospitals along the Thai-Myanmar border are facing the same situation as Umphang Hospital and for them to draw up solutions.”

He further detailed that the Umphang Hospital makes part of the “One Province One Hospital” scheme. Under this system, in each health district medical staff, budgets, and resources are shared among all the hospitals to mutually support each other, reported Bangkok Post.

Earlier on August 9, Dr Worawit Tantiwattanasap, Umphang Hospital’s director, pointed to the alarming financial deficits — over 40 million baht. This marked the first instance in the last 30 years that their budget shortfall has been so severe.

Crucially, about 25% of migrant inpatients and 50% of migrant outpatients have reportedly showcased an inability to settle their medical expenditures. Most were victims of clashes breaking out in Myanmar’s Kawkareik border town and a widespread malaria flare-up.

Dr Worawit added, “We’ve also seen an increase in the number of migrants coming to the Tak province to deliver their babies.”

Umphang Hospital has implemented a community isolation strategy in Myanmar in an attempt to control the migration wave towards Thailand. Nonetheless, the cost of operating this programme has not been reimbursed by the Public Health Ministry, further exacerbating the hospital’s budget deficit.