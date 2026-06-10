Ukrainian man arrested in nominee case after landing in Koh Samui

A Ukrainian man accused of using Thai nominees to acquire land on Koh Pha Ngan was arrested at Samui Airport yesterday, June 9, after returning to Thailand.

The suspect, identified as 30 year old Anatoly Plushev, was detained by Surat Thani Immigration officers, Koh Pha Ngan police, and Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers.

Police said Anatoly was wanted under Koh Samui Provincial Court arrest warrant No. 121/2569, issued on May 21. He is accused of jointly submitting false information to land officials to obtain possession of land through a company allegedly established using Thai nominee shareholders.

The arrest is part of a wider government and police crackdown on alleged foreign nominee schemes, disguised land ownership, and illegal business operations.

On May 13 and May 23, Deputy National Police Chief Samran Nualma launched an operation targeting businesses suspected of using Thai nominees on Koh Pha Ngan. Police said investigators gathered evidence that led to 45 arrest warrants.

So far, 26 suspects have been arrested, and officials are continuing to search for 19 others.

According to police, Anatoly is a shareholder in a company under investigation over alleged nominee structures used to hold land on Koh Pha Ngan. Officers said he had left Thailand before the court approved the arrest warrant.

Investigators later received information that he would return through Samui Airport on June 8 and monitored his arrival. He was arrested shortly after landing that evening.

Police said Anatoly confirmed he was the person named in the warrant. He also reportedly told investigators that he became a shareholder alongside his father and took part in setting up the company for the purpose of holding land.

Officers transferred him to investigators at Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for legal proceedings. Police said they are continuing efforts to locate the remaining suspects.

Under Thai law, using Thai nationals as nominee shareholders on behalf of foreign nationals is prohibited under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999). The offence carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of 100,000 to 1 million baht, or both. Offenders may also face daily fines of 10,000 to 50,000 baht until the violation ceases.