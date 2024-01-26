Ukrainian found dead on durian plantation in Koh Samui

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A 32 year old Ukrainian man was found lifeless, hanging from a durian tree in Koh Samui. Police and forensic officials, led by Police Captain Rawi Na Boonno, arrived at the durian plantation in the remote village of Moo 3 in the Maret subdistrict. The steep terrain required a four-wheel drive pickup truck to transport the investigators to the crime scene.

The grim tableau revealed the foreigner, dressed only in shorts, suspended from a branch by a green nylon rope. His face was concealed by a red T-shirt, and his hands were secured with a cable tie behind his back. Nearby, a new chair lay fallen on the ground, adding to the enigma.

The body had already entered a state of decomposition, emitting a foul odour that permeated the air. Among the personal effects discovered were a wallet containing Thai currency, a Ukrainian passport, a Thai driving licence, a pair of black glasses, a watch, and a packet of painkillers.

Authorities estimated that the Ukrainian man had succumbed to his fate five or six days before his discovery. The victim’s identity remains undisclosed pending the notification of his next of kin.

Locals shared with the police that the area where the body was found was rarely visited by outsiders, except for durian growers and plantation workers. The discovery unfolded when plantation workers, disturbed by an unusual odour, traced it to the isolated spot, prompting them to alert the authorities, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













A preliminary investigation unveiled that the deceased had been residing in a hotel in tambon Maret, a common lodging for Ukrainian tourists. Having called Koh Samui home for several years, the man was reportedly battling depression, according to the police.

CCTV footage captured the victim, adorned in a red T-shirt, hiring a taxi to transport him to the foothills of Tha Sok mountain, ultimately leading to the durian plantation.