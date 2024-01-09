Ukrainian drowns trying to swim from Koh Chang to nearby island

Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมกู้ภัยสว่างบุญช่วยเหลือธรรมสถาน ตราด เขตเกาะช้าง

A Ukrainian man drowned near Bailan Beach on the island of Koh Chang in the eastern province of Trat. He reportedly tried to swim from Koh Chang to Koh Man Nai after an argument with his family.

Locals discovered the dead body near Bailan Beach in the Koh Chang Tai sub-district, on Koh Chang at around 2pm yesterday, January 8, and reported the matter to the village chief, Termsak Sertsri. Termsak requested the assistance of the Sawang Boonchuayluea Dhammasatan Rescue Team to retrieve the lifeless body.

According to the rescuers, the dead man was a 32 year old Ukrainian. His name has not yet been released by the police. The foreigner was found floating face down near Bailan Beach, his clothes were hanging off his body.

Rescuers believed the foreigner died at least three days before his discovery as his body was decomposing and giving off an unpleasant odour.

Police conducted further investigations into the cause of the Ukrainian man’s death and discovered that he had visited Koh Chang with his family and girlfriend. He stayed with them at a resort in Koh Chang and later got into an argument with the family.

The foreigner decided to leave the resort to go to the nearby island of Koh Man Nai. Instead of taking a boat trip, the man reportedly swam from Koh Chang to Koh Man Nai, a distance of about 600 metres. His mission was unsuccessful and led to the drowning.

The Ukrainian’s body was transferred to Koh Chang Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death. Details of his conflict with his family have not been released to the public.

A similar incident was reported on January 5 at Mu Ko Similan National Park in the southern province of Phan Nga. Locals discovered a 30 year old Chinese man, whose identity remained undisclosed, floating unconscious in the water.

The Chinese man was rushed to a nearby hospital but the man died on the way. Police have yet to determine what caused the man to be stranded in the middle of the sea.