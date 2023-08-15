Blazing a claim: Thai woman’s fiery bid ties her to former Premier League star Steven Gerrard

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A drug-taking 27 year old woman embarked on an attention-seeking mission that culminated in her setting fire to a rental room and announcing former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard is her biological father in northeast Thailand.

The woman, known as A, reportedly desired fame and the spotlight, showed a photograph of the former Premier League star Gerrard to reporters and claimed he was her father. The unusual incident took place yesterday, Sunday, August 14, in a rental house on Amphot Road, Mak Khaeng Sub-District, Udon Thani.

Deputy Superintendent, Thirayothin Thasathin of Udon Thani City Police Station, yesterday at around 4pm, received reports from locals about the disturbing behaviour of A. The locals detailed a young woman burning clothes and paper inside her rental room, which caused concern about potential fire hazards to neighbouring houses.

Upon investigation, officers found burnt clothing and newspapers inside a row house but fortunately, the fire was extinguished by locals before spreading to nearby residences.

The Thai woman, A, did not reflect any anxiety or astonishment. Contrarily, she was seen smiling and casually conversing with the police and reporters. Locals identify her as a pretty, tall, and thin young woman resembling a model, dressed in jeans and a black skirt.

Community members, troubled by her recklessness, urged her to relocate, fearing she may set fire to the rental house again. Eventually, A agreed to move elsewhere for the peace of mind of her neighbours, promptly driving away.

She claimed to be unemployed, living alone without a spouse or commitment. She explicitly stated she burned items in her room in a quest to gain notoriety and popularity, riding on her good looks. Openly admitting to consuming two methamphetamine tablets daily, she revealed she had not consumed any drug that day.

Adding more fuel to the fire of her outrageous claims, A showed reporters a photograph of the former Rangers and Aston Villa manager, Gerrard, claiming him to be her biological father.

A resident in her seventies, named Lamai, stated she was at home when she smelled something burning and saw smoke emanating from the young woman’s room. She and many others rushed to help extinguish the fire. Lamai revealed that A had been causing disturbances in her rental home earlier in the day and also in the past. She voiced her relief when A decided to leave, concerned that life-threatening incidents could occur due to drug-induced paranoia or hallucination.

After A abruptly left, the affected community heaved a sigh of relief and collectively celebrated the departure of their troublesome neighbour.

The aforementioned incident and the woman’s claims are yet to be confirmed or refuted but it is highly unlikely the former Premier League footballer and manager is her father.