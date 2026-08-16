Woman fails to pay 6k baht taxi fare in Udon Thani, tests positive for meth

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 11:42 AM
2 minutes read
Woman fails to pay 6k baht taxi fare in Udon Thani, tests positive for meth | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: สถานะการณ์สำคัญในปัจจุบัน V.1

A woman travelled by taxi from Bangkok to Udon Thani yesterday, August 15, for 6,000 baht but arrived without money to pay the bill. Police were called before a urine test later returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

Police responded at about 6pm after receiving a report of an unpaid taxi fare at the National Sports University, Udon Thani Campus. Officers found a taxi and its driver, 57 year old Narong.

Narong said his female passenger did not have the money to pay the agreed fare. He explained that he had been driving around Bangkok looking for passengers earlier that morning when the woman hailed his taxi near Suvarnabhumi Airport.

According to Narong, the woman hired the taxi for the entire journey to the National Sports University in Udon Thani province for an agreed price of 6,000 baht.

Narong said that after reaching the destination, the passenger was unable to contact her relative. He allowed her about one hour to make contact, but she remained unable to reach the person.

A woman fails to pay a 6,000 baht taxi fare after arriving in Udon Thani from Bangkok before testing positive for methamphetamine.
Photo via Facebook: สถานะการณ์สำคัญในปัจจุบัน V.1

The driver said he would file a police complaint if the passenger could not pay the fare. He had already spent 800 baht on gas and 30 baht on tolls for the journey.

The passenger, identified as 24 year old Aom from Bueng Kan, said she worked in Bangkok and had hired the taxi to travel to Udon Thani to visit her younger brother, who she believed was studying at the National Sports University.

Related Articles

Aom said she had agreed to pay 6,000 baht for the journey and planned to get the money from her younger brother when she arrived. However, university staff could not find his name, and she was unable to contact him after waiting for about an hour.

Police took Aom for further questioning and learned that she had not eaten all day and had no money in her bag. After buying her dinner, officers inspected her phone and found a chat conversation showing that she had sent a friend a photo of what appeared to be a packet of crystal methamphetamine on August 12.

A woman fails to pay a 6,000 baht taxi fare after arriving in Udon Thani from Bangkok before testing positive for methamphetamine.
Photo via Facebook: สถานะการณ์สำคัญในปัจจุบัน V.1

According to police, Aom was unable to answer questions about the suspected crystal methamphetamine. She denied using the drug and denied that the substance shown in the photograph belonged to her.

After getting her phone back, Aom allegedly hurled it away, breaking the device.

Suspecting Aom had consumed the suspected drug, police tested her urine, which returned positive for methamphetamine.

Police charged Aom with using a Category 1 narcotic after she tested positive for methamphetamine. DailyNews reported that investigators would also add a fraud charge over the unpaid 6,000 baht taxi fare.

Elsewhere, a Portuguese woman refused to pay a taxi fare and threatened the female driver with a knife at a hotel in the Rawai neighbourhood of Phuket

Latest Thailand News
Woman fails to pay 6k baht taxi fare in Udon Thani, tests positive for meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman fails to pay 6k baht taxi fare in Udon Thani, tests positive for meth

13 minutes ago
Cambodian hacks fellow national in Pattaya, claims wrong target | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian hacks fellow national in Pattaya, claims wrong target

1 hour ago
Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions

2 hours ago
Thailand arrival duty-free shops could return under AOT plan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand arrival duty-free shops could return under AOT plan

2 hours ago
Thailand moves ahead with gun law despite sport shooting concerns | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand moves ahead with gun law despite sport shooting concerns

20 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Orange Line reaches milestone as first train heads to Thailand in November | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Orange Line reaches milestone as first train heads to Thailand in November

21 hours ago
Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes

22 hours ago
Thailand frees 86-year-old drug kingpin Laota Saenli under royal pardon | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand frees 86-year-old drug kingpin Laota Saenli under royal pardon

22 hours ago
Phuket club guards filmed beating foreign tourist in resurfaced Bangla Road clip | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket club guards filmed beating foreign tourist in resurfaced Bangla Road clip

23 hours ago
Three held for posing as police in Rayong donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Three held for posing as police in Rayong donation scam

23 hours ago
Tourist poses beside a Buddha at Doi Suthep and accidentally nails the pose | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Tourist poses beside a Buddha at Doi Suthep and accidentally nails the pose

24 hours ago
Four missing foreign divers found safe off Samae San | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four missing foreign divers found safe off Samae San

1 day ago
Central Retail half-year profit up 42.5% on new stores and wider margins | Thaiger Business News

Central Retail half-year profit up 42.5% on new stores and wider margins

1 day ago
Bangkok has been without a zoo since 2018. Its replacement is nearly built | Thaiger Travel

Bangkok has been without a zoo since 2018. Its replacement is nearly built

1 day ago
Russian man pulled back over railing at Suvarnabhumi arrivals | Thaiger Bangkok News

Russian man pulled back over railing at Suvarnabhumi arrivals

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast August 15: heavy rain warning nationwide | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 15: heavy rain warning nationwide

1 day ago
Four foreign divers found safe after failing to surface off Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four foreign divers found safe after failing to surface off Sattahip

1 day ago
F-16s escort PM Anutin as he flies himself to Korat air base | Thaiger Politics News

F-16s escort PM Anutin as he flies himself to Korat air base

1 day ago
Princess Sirivannavari visits Legacy exhibition honouring Thai textile heritage | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Sirivannavari visits Legacy exhibition honouring Thai textile heritage

2 days ago
Loei school shooting threat shuts down classes for a day | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Loei school shooting threat shuts down classes for a day

2 days ago
Thai-British teenager reports classmate after firecracker attack at home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-British teenager reports classmate after firecracker attack at home

2 days ago
Thailand is losing its appeal among Chinese tourists | Thaiger Travel

Thailand is losing its appeal among Chinese tourists

2 days ago
Mothers apologise in tears as seven teens face questioning over Makkasan attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mothers apologise in tears as seven teens face questioning over Makkasan attack

2 days ago
French family found safe after going missing during jet ski trip off Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

French family found safe after going missing during jet ski trip off Koh Samui

2 days ago
Purple urine signals hidden infection, not drugs, in Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Purple urine signals hidden infection, not drugs, in Thai man

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 11:42 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.